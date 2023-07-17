Vietnam achieves gold medal in women's 4x400m relay event

Vietnam secured the gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay event at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, clocking in at a time of 3'32"36.

This exceptional achievement marks the country’s sole gold medal at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

The representative from the Vietnam Athletics Federation was present at the stadium and announced a reward of VND100 million in total for the champions of the women's 4x400m relay event at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

The Vietnamese women's 4x400m relay team earned the Asian Championship title on the evening of July 16 in Bangkok, Thailand. At the stadium, Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, General Secretary of the Vietnam Athletics Federation, announced that the team would receive a reward of VND50 million from the federation for their achievement. Additionally, in collaboration with the Vietnam Athletics Federation, Vietcontent Company would grant an additional VND50 million.

Immediately after crossing the finish line, Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung rewarded each athlete with $100 for their championship victory.

Here are some images of the athletes celebrating after their triumph at the tournament: