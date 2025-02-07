Vibrant, dreamy spiny spider flowers in downtown Da Lat mesmerize visitors

These days, parks in downtown Da Lat City (Lam Dong Province) are awash with the vibrant colors of spiny spider flowers (Cleome spinosa), drawing crowds of locals and tourists eager to visit and take photos.

Spiny spider flowers were planted in parks such as Anh Sang and Yersin, as well as public spaces along Xuan Huong Lake, at the end of 2024. After several months of growth, thousands of spiny spider flowers are now in full bloom, creating a breathtaking sight for visitors.

The most spectacular and expansive display can be found at Anh Sang Park in Ward 1, Da Lat City.

Wooden bridges have been installed to allow visitors to explore deeper into the flower fields without damaging the plants.

Visitors are mesmerized by the dense layers of spiny spider flowers blooming in the heart of Da Lat.

With soft, delicate petals in shades of purple, pink, and white, these flowers exude a dreamy beauty with a touch of rustic charm.

In Vietnam, they are also known as hong ri, phong diep thao, and nhen.

Native to South America, spiny spider flowers were introduced to Vietnam only a few years ago. Their blossoms cluster in layers, creating a mesmerizing sea of color that seems to stretch endlessly.

To maintain the flowers' vibrancy, workers water them daily.

The radiant floral landscape has become a striking feature of Da Lat.

Many visitors eager to capture stunning moments with spiny spider flowers.

Brilliant floral landscape by Xuan Huong Lake

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan