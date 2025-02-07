Vibrant, dreamy spiny spider flowers in downtown Da Lat mesmerize visitors
SGGPO
These days, parks in downtown Da Lat City (Lam Dong Province) are awash with the vibrant colors of spiny spider flowers (Cleome spinosa), drawing crowds of locals and tourists eager to visit and take photos.
Spiny spider flowers were planted in parks such as Anh Sang and Yersin, as well as public spaces along Xuan Huong Lake, at the end of 2024. After several months of growth, thousands of spiny spider flowers are now in full bloom, creating a breathtaking sight for visitors.