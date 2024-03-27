Sports

Coach Troussier, VFF agree to terminate contract earlier than expected

Right after a match between Vienam and Indonesia for the second round Group F of the World Cup Qualifiers ended last night, leaders of the Vietnam Football Federation  (VFF) and Coach Troussier came into an agreement to terminate contract. 

Coach Troussier, the former coach of the Vietnam's football team

The Vietnam Football Federation informed that the contract termination was on the foundation of mutual consent which was announced at a press conference last night right after the match between Vietnam and Indonesia.

As for his part, French coach Troussier expressed his thankfulness for the support of players, clubs, VFF as well as Vietnamese fans. Coach Trousiser also apologized for the national football team's achievements which were not as expected.

At the press conference, VFF also recorded Troussier’s efforts during the passing time with his responsibilities and professionalism. On the occasion, VFF sent best wishes to him and his family.

Thus, the three-and-a-haft-year contract between VFF and the French coach was terminated officially after one year of signing.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

