VFF, NFF sign cooperation agreement on community football development

Leaders of the Vietnam Football Federation and Norwegian Football Federation co-signed a cooperation agreement on community football development in the period 2023-2026.

The signed agreement was within a framework of a working trip in Rwanda and attending the 73rd FIFA Congress to maintain the “Football for All in Vietnam (FFAV)” project based on the cooperation results in the field of community football development in the period 2018-2022.

Accordingly, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) will share the values and principles in ensuring a safe environment and inspiration for children and young people without discrimination.

The VFF and NFF launched the “Football for All in Vietnam” project in 2001. The project was established in the spirit of cooperation and friendship, helping Vietnam develop non-competitive grassroots football for children and young people at schools and social protection centers. The children have not only played football but also learned life skills.

The FFAV project started its operation in the capital city of Hanoi in 2001, and by 2003, the project was implemented and strongly developed in Thua Thien-Hue Province.

From 2003 to 2018, 216 football clubs were formed in Thua Thien Hue province via this project, with the participation of more than 19,000 primary and secondary school students.

Of the figure, the number of female pupils accounted for 50 percent.

From 2015 to now, the NFF and VFF have cooperated with related partners to expand the FFAV model in more than 15 provinces and cities across the country, with more than 355 football clubs and 28,920 football players. Notably, in two years 2014 and 2015, more than 30 female players from the FFAV project were selected to join the national U14 women's football team.

The FFAV project received medals and awards from the Ministry of Education and Training, the Vietnam Football Federation, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations for its active contributions to the development of the football movement in Vietnam.



Especially, FFAV project was awarded the "Golden Award - Asian Dream" by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) with the category of the best non-governmental organization on community football in Asia in 2014 and 2017.