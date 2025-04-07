Directions, convenient spots for watching massive military parade

People can watch the military-civilian parade to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification in Ho Chi Minh City, which will start at 6:30 a.m. on April 30 from four directions.

The massive military parade will take place simultaneously, starting from the intersection of Nguyen Binh Khiem Street and passing the main stage in front of the Reunification Palace. After the event, the procession will split into four directions to move towards the assembly points.

Direction 1 will run along Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Loi, Nguyen Thi Nghia streets, Phu Dong Thien Vuong intersection, and Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, with the assembly point at Tao Dan Park.

Direction 2 will pass through the streets of Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Thanh Ton, and Nguyen Hue-Me Linh intersection, with the assembly point at Bach Dang Pier.

Direction 3 will run along streets, including Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Nguyen Dinh Chieu, and Dinh Tien Hoang, and gather at Hoa Lu Stadium.

Direction 4 will pass through streets consisting of Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Dien Bien Phu, and Hai Ba Trung and gather at Le Van Tam Park.

The organization board will install 20 large LED screens along the streets of Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Loi, Nguyen Hue, Dong Khoi, Dien Bien Phu, and Nguyen Dinh Chieu to serve residents and visitors during the massive military parade.

Two sides of Le Duan Boulevard, the end section of Le Duan Boulevard in front of the Reunification Palace, the starting point of Le Duan Boulevard in front of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, the 5th floor of Diamond Plaza, Sofitel Saigon Hotel, the area near the Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral, and the M Plaza building are convenient spots for observing the show.

Parking areas include Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden at No.2 Nguyen Binh Khiem Street in District 1; Le Van Tam Park on Vo Thi Sau Street in District 1; Ho Chi Minh City Youth’s Cultural House at No.33 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in District 1; Diamond Plaza at No.34 Le Duan Street in District 1; the areas of Tao Dan Park on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai and Truong Dinh streets in District 1; the areas near Nguyen Hue walking street on Huynh Thuc Khang, Hai Trieu, and Ngo Duc Ke streets; private parking services in the area surrounding HCMC's Turtle Lake on Vo Van Tan, Pham Ngoc Thach and Tran Cao Van in District 3; Children’s Hospital 2 at No.14 Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1; and Vincom Center at No.72 Le Thanh Ton Street and No.45A Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1.

The organization board encourages people to use public transport to reduce traffic congestion. Residents can also watch the anniversary celebrations on television and social media platforms.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh