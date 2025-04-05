HCMC announces directions for watching massive military parade

People can watch the military-civilian parade to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification in Ho Chi Minh City on April 30 from four directions.

People can watch the military-civilian parade to mark the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification in Ho Chi Minh City on April 30 from four directions, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City announced at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The massive military parade will take place simultaneously, starting from the intersection of Nguyen Binh Khiem Street and passing in front of the main stage at the Reunification Palace. After the event, the procession will split into four directions to move towards the assembly points, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City announced at a press conference to provide information on social and economic issues in the city on April 3.

Direction 1 will run along Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Loi, Nguyen Thi Nghia streets, Phu Dong Thien Vuong intersection, and Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, with the assembly point at Tao Dan Park.

Direction 2 will pass through the streets of Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Thanh Ton, and Nguyen Hue-Me Linh intersection, with the assembly point at Bach Dang Pier.

Direction 3 will run along streets, including Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Nguyen Dinh Chieu, and Dinh Tien Hoang, and gather at Hoa Lu Stadium.

Direction 4 will pass through streets consisting of Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Dien Bien Phu, and Hai Ba Trung and gather at Le Van Tam Park.

In addition, the organization board will install 20 large LED screens along the streets of Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Loi, Nguyen Hue, Dong Khoi, Dien Bien Phu, and Nguyen Dinh Chieu to serve residents and visitors during the massive military parade.

Military soldiers at the massive military parade rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding accommodation facilities for residents and tourists, both domestic and international, attending the event in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has announced that the city currently has 3,200 accommodation facilities, offering a total of approximately 50,000 hotel rooms. The department has also requested that accommodation establishments focus on improving service quality, diversifying products, and ensuring stable prices during the holidays.

By Thu Huong, Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh