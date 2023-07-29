Vehicles trapped in flood water on Dau Giay- Phan Thiet expressway

A section through Binh Thuan Province on the Dau Giay- Phan Thiet expressway was seriously flooded after a several-hour downpour in the early morning of July 29.

According to the initial information, at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, all vehicles could not travel through a 100-meter-long flooding area as the road was inundated under 0.7 meter of flood water at the section through Km25 on the Dau Giay- Phan Thiet expressway in Ham Tan District of Binh Thuan Province.

Therefore, traffic police allowed vehicles from Ho Chi Minh City to Binh Thuan Province to move to National Highway 55 which leads to National Highway 1A.

While cars got stuck and long lined up in the flooded area, trucks and passenger buses with higher undercarriage clearance moved slowly through flood water.

The Dau Giay- Phan Thiet Expressway Management Board informed that by 6 a.m., the flood water on the expressway has not receded, and vehicles must turn to National Highway 1A.