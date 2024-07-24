VNeID available for people to send condolences on General Secretary's passing

People can send condolences, pay tribute to and share memories about General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong on VNeID app from July 24.

The leader of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security this morning shared with the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper that people can send their condolences, pay tribute to and share memories about General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on VNeID app's electronic funeral book from July 24, as follows:

Step 1: Sign into electronic identity account level 2 Step 2: Click “Send condolences” on the home page Step 3: Type the title and content of condolences in the electronic funeral book

Step 4: Click "Preview" to review the content before sending Step 5: Click "Send condolences" to send the content.

The Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall in HCMC

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee provided information on the schedule and venue for the State funeral and memorial ceremonies of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

Accordingly, the ceremonies will take place in a solemn atmosphere at the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall, 135 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 and from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

People are required to wear the standard dress code for funeral service with black, formal attire; bring their ID cards or show the electronic ID card on VNeID app, not to bring bags.

They can attend the funeral and pay tribute to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 25 and from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 26.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong