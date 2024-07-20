Various tribute activities for revolutionary veterans in Con Dao

On the evening of July 20, at Hang Duong Cemetery in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, the HCMC Youth Union, in collaboration with the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, held a candlelight ceremony to honor heroes and martyrs.

The delegation offers incense at Hang Duong Cemetery.

On the evening of July 20, at Hang Duong Cemetery in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, in collaboration with the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, held a candlelight ceremony to honor heroes and martyrs.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission; Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Member of the Provincial Party Committee's Standing Board and Vice Chairman of the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial People's Committee; Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee.

Also present were former HCMC leaders, former political prisoners from Con Dao, families of martyrs who died in Con Dao Island, and over 300 youth union members, young people, and local residents.

The candlelight ceremony at Hang Duong Cemetery

On behalf of the Party, government, and people of HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, paid deep respect to the spirits of the heroes and martyrs, and the patriotic individuals who bravely sacrificed their lives for independence, freedom, peace, and national unity. He expressed profound gratitude to the Vietnamese heroic mothers, war invalids, families of martyrs, and those who contributed to the revolution.

A line of people offering incense at Hang Duong Cemetery

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai highlighted the immense pride and boundless gratitude of the entire Party, people, and military towards the heroes, martyrs, and their families. He emphasized that the Party, government, and people of both the province and the city are committed to honoring and fulfilling their duty to those who sacrificed for the nation’s development and the well-being of its people.

At the ceremony, Nguyen Minh Uyen, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Student Association in HCMC, conveyed deep gratitude on behalf of the city’s youth to the martyrs, former political prisoners, and Con Dao prisoners. She emphasized that these individuals are shining examples for the younger generation, demonstrating resilience, patriotism, and revolutionary heroism.

Nguyen Minh Uyen highlighted that the profound love for their homeland drove over 20,000 soldiers and patriotic citizens, despite being imprisoned in Con Dao. Among them, the HCMC Youth Union lost six martyrs who sacrificed their lives there, and more than 150 former officials of the Youth Union were former political prisoners from Con Dao.

The delegation offers incenses at Hang Keo Cemetery.

Earlier, the delegation visited Hang Keo Cemetery to offer incense, met with and encouraged local policy families, and donated books and equipment to students at Le Hong Phong Secondary School.

At the homes of Nguyen Xuan Vien (born 1944, former political prisoner) and Tran Van Tam (born 1940, war invalid), Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai extended warm greetings and expressed profound gratitude for their sacrifices and contributions to the national liberation struggle. He wished them good health, and longevity, and hoped they would continue to be shining examples for future generations.

The delegation visits policy families.

At Le Hong Phong Secondary School, Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee, remarked that the gifts for the students are tokens of appreciation and solidarity from the Municipal Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, and its residents, for the residents, particularly the students of Con Dao District.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai and Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy present a support plaque to the Principal of Le Hong Phong Secondary School.

She emphasized that HCMC consistently supports the school yearly by providing books, reference materials, and teaching equipment. This year's donation includes sets of textbooks, reference books, over 1,000 life skills books, and 5 desktop computers to aid both teaching and learning at Le Hong Phong Secondary School.

Delegates give gifts and take souvenir photos with students at Le Hong Phong Secondary School.

The HCMC Vice Chairwoman expressed her hope that the teachers and students at Le Hong Phong Secondary School would make effective use of the new equipment, continue to cultivate their learning spirit, and strive for excellence in both teaching and learning to achieve outstanding results.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan