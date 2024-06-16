Various livelihood activities of Central coastal fishermen
SGGP
The Central region holds a particularly important position in the country’s marine economy development thanks to numerous beautiful beaches and seaside villages.
With the most populous fishermen in the country, the Central region is home to big fishing grounds such as the Spratly Islands, Paracel Islands and so on.
Local fishermen have been applying new ways making a living at sea, so nearshore and offshore fishing are gradually shifting to reconstruction towards more and more professionalism and sustainability.
Large fleets of ships form teams to support each other, equipped with modern technology and satellites for offshore fishing. Many provinces have taken the lead in the marine farming industry, signed with major partners around the world to gradually shift from fishing to marine farming and conserve and restore marine ecology.
In many coastal villages, fishermen have switched to community tourism and marine entertainment services.