Various livelihood activities of Central coastal fishermen

The Central region holds a particularly important position in the country’s marine economy development thanks to numerous beautiful beaches and seaside villages.

With the most populous fishermen in the country, the Central region is home to big fishing grounds such as the Spratly Islands, Paracel Islands and so on.

Local fishermen have been applying new ways making a living at sea, so nearshore and offshore fishing are gradually shifting to reconstruction towards more and more professionalism and sustainability.

Large fleets of ships form teams to support each other, equipped with modern technology and satellites for offshore fishing. Many provinces have taken the lead in the marine farming industry, signed with major partners around the world to gradually shift from fishing to marine farming and conserve and restore marine ecology.

In many coastal villages, fishermen have switched to community tourism and marine entertainment services.

Fishermen in the provinces of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen catch bigeye tuna weighing dozens of kilograms. (Photo: Ngoc Oai)

The fishing boat fleet of the Central province of Binh Dinh comprises 2,300 boats named the “king fleet of fishing boats” thanks to their effective and profitable operations at sea annually. (Photo: Nguyen Dung)

Fishermen of Phu Yen Province net fish. (Photo: Phan Tin)

Fishermen catch seafood with large green nets hidden under the water (Photo: Dang Van Hai)

Fishermen in the bigeye tuna fishing village of Tam Quan Bac in Binh Dinh Province hit the big catch. (Photo: Ngoc Oai)

Workers are harvesting caged fish in Khanh Hoa Province (Photo: Xuan Huyen)

Fishermen in the ancient fishing village of Go Co, Sa Huynh District, Quang Ngai Province use traditional boast to pick up and drop off passengers. (Photo: Xuan Huyen)

The 3D fishing painting in Ganh Gulf Fishing Village in Hoai Nhon Town, Binh Dinh Province dedicates to developing community tourism. (Photo: Ngoc Oai)

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong