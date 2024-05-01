Various community-based tourism products attract tourists during public holidays

Localities saw increases in the number of tourists during the five-day holiday for this year's Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor Day (May 1) from April 27- May 1 despite the scorching hot weather that is persisting nationwide in these days.

HCMC receives nearly one million visitors

According to the HCMC Tourism Department, as of the evening of April 30, the city welcomed 969,000 arrivals, up two percent compared to the same period last year. The number of domestic tourists was 325,000, up 1.6 percent compared to the same period last year. The number of international visitors was 54,000, up 12.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Of these, there were around 200,000 travelers who stayed overnight at tourist accommodations, up 11 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The average hotel room occupancy rate was estimated at 75 percent, presenting a year-on-year increase of 2.7 percent.

Total revenue from tourism during a five-day break for National Reunification and May Day holidays reached VND9,000 billion (US$366 million), posted a 3.4 percent year-on-year increase.

The sightseeing tour of the headquarters of the HCMC People's Committee and People's Council received 1,935 visitors, according to the HCMC Tourism Department. Visitors have an opportunity to enjoy the State agency’s building which is one of the landmarks of special architectural significance in the city.

The program of receiving tourists to visit HCMC People's Committee headquarters aims to diversify tourist products and introduce the city’s image as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination to visitors.

In addition, travel companies in HCMC have offered many attractive tourist products and tours visiting tourism hot spots in Thu Duc City and districts across the country, such as a trip in a double-decker water bus operating along the Saigon River to enjoy panoramic views of the southern metropolis, sight-seeing double-decker bus tour, full moon night tour in revolutionary resistance base in Cu Chi District, “Cu Chi - Iron Land and Bronze Citadel” tour, and a journey called “Biet Dong Sai Gon” (Sai Gon Rangers) taking travelers to visit the District 1’s historical sites that contributed to the southern liberation and national reunification.

On April 30, the Azamara Journey cruise ship carrying 654 passengers of US, German, UK, and Canadian nationalities docks at Nha Rong (Dragon House) – Khanh Hoi Wharf in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Mong Cai City welcomes about 90,000 visitors

Around 90,000 tourists traveled to the border city of Mong Cai for leisure, entertainment, and shopping activities and visited Dongxing city of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region which shares the borderline with Quang Ninh Province.

Head of the Culture and Information Department of Mong Cai City, Pham Thi Oanh said that the People's Committee of Mong Cai City has requested accommodation facilities, food and drinks services, shopping establishments in the locality to prepare necessary conditions, facilities, and infrastructure, workforce for the tourism sector to serve domestic and international visitors; strictly comply with regulations and standards for goods, registration of prices; and ensure fire safety in accordance with regulations and standards on fire prevention and fighting, food hygiene and safety.

Accommodation facilities in Ha Giang City and the mountainous districts of Quan Ba, Yen Minh, Dong Van, and Meo Vac in the northern province of Ha Giang were fully booked.

Popular attractions such as Lung Cu National Flagpole, the Vuong Palace or H'Mong King Palace, Ma Pi Leng Pass, and Tu San Alley, Tham Ma Slope, and the pier offering boat service for tourists on the Nho Que River were overloaded.

Tourists interested in folk games, traditional cuisine

Many tourists chose community-based tourism places in localities in the central region to experience folk games and enjoy various types of traditional cuisines, such as bamboo wood carving performances by artisan Huynh Phuong Do and cultural and artistic activities in craft villages in Hoi An City; Bai Choi singing, a popular folklore style of singing in Central Vietnam, in Nui Than Tai Hot Springs Park, and pottery-making activities of Bat Trang Pottery Village in Pham Van Dong Park in Da Nang City; royal rituals and Nha Nhac Cung Dinh Hue (Vietnamese royal court music) in Hue Imperial Citadel, and a week of Hue traditional cuisine in Thuong Bac Park in Hue City in Thua Thien – Hue Province.

The International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon City in Binh Dinh Province has also attracted a large number of visitors from April 27 -30, Director of the Provincial Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Huu Ha said.

On April 30, the Azamara Journey cruise ship carrying 654 passengers of US, German, UK, and Canadian nationalities docked at Nha Rong (Dragon House) – Khanh Hoi Wharf in HCMC. During the 2-day visit to the city, the international tourists visited HCMC’s tourist attractions, such as Ben Thanh and Binh Tay Markets, took sightseeing boat tours on the Saigon River, and a trip to My Tho City in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh