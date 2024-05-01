Travel

Tourists to Da Lat during holiday rise more than 41 percent year on year

During the five-day National Reunification Day and May Day holiday break, approximately 170,000 visitors flocked to Da Lat, up 41.7 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Da Lat City is the top destination for tourists during holidays.

The Office of Culture and Information of Da Lat City, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong this morning reported that among them, 162,800 turns were domestic tourist arrivals and 7,200 turns were international visitors, with approximately 115,000 overnight stays during peak days from April 27 to April 29, an increase of 47.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Through a survey, the occupancy rate of 1-5 star hotels in Da Lat City reached about 80 percent while other accommodations maintained about 75 percent of capacity.

The final night of Dalat Best Dance Crew 2024 lures young people.

During the public holidays, several cultural and entertainment events kicked off at the "City of A Thousand Flowers" attracted tens of thousands of visitors, notably the final round of the dance competition "Dalat Best Dance Crew 2024" which took place on the night of April 29 and April 30 at Lam Vien Square. The music festival opened for free at the Da Lat Stadium throughout April 27 and April 28 along with various programs.

In related news, the Hanoi Department of Tourism reported that the capital city welcomed approximately 737,900 visitors during the five-day holiday break, from April 27 to May 1, rising by 4 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The number of tourists flocking to the capital city of Hanoi during the holidays increases slightly. (Photo: Ha Nguyen)

Of these, 87,900 arrivals were international tourists and 650,000 were domestic ones.

Total tourism revenue was estimated at VND2,500 billion (US$98 million), an increase of approximately 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

Almost all of the tourists chose eco-tourism destinations and resorts instead of historical and heritage sites to enjoy their holidays during the ongoing disastrous hot period.

By Doan Kien, Mai An - Translated by Huyen Huong

