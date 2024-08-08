Various activities to be held in HCMC Fintech Road 2025

A wide range of activities to promote financial technology (Fintech) will be held within the framework of the HCMC Fintech Road 2025.

Press conference to announce HCMC Fintech Road 2025 (Photo: doanhnghiepcuocsong.vn)

The program jointly held by the University of Economics and Law under the Vietnam National University HCMC, the International Data Group in Vietnam (IDG Vietnam), and the HCMC Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) from January to July 2025 in the country's largest economic will include academic competitions for students and businesses; training programs related to applications of data science in finance and Fintech business; and exhibitions of Fintech enterprises, banks, technology companies, and educational institutions.

A highlight of this event series is a dialogue between state management agencies, businesses, and researchers to discuss urgent issues and solutions to shape the future of Fintech in Vietnam.

In addition, workshops, panel discussions, and roundtables between Fintech enterprises, banks, technology companies, universities, research institutes, scientists, policy makers, and state management agencies will be also organised within the framework of the program.

Associate Professor, Dr. Hoang Cong Gia Khanh, Rector of the University of Economics and Law, said that the plan to establish an international financial center in Ho Chi Minh City identifies Fintech as one of the four pillars of this center. In reality, the sector is a strength of the city being directed for continued development.

For many consecutive years, the Global Fintech Hub report has ranked HCMC among the emerging Fintech hubs. Additionally, according to statistics from the Banking Technology Research Institute under the Vietnam National University HCMC, there are currently around 190 Fintech companies operating in Vietnam, of which about 50 percent are headquartered in the city.

Vietnamplus