Various activities, shopping programs for Tet celebration taking place in HCMC

Some districts and Thu Duc City are boosting many joyful activities and shopping programs for the Tet celebration.

Specifically, the People's Committee of District 5 in collaboration with the People's Committees of Districts 6 and 11 and the Business Association of District 5 are organizing a trade connection fair with affordable prices and many promotions at Van Lang Park from January 19 to January 21.

This fair is also an opportunity for the organizers to carry out activities to take care of workers with difficult circumstances in the Tet holiday, with a total budget of more than VND200 million (US$8,146).

Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies together with TikTok Vietnam hosted the “Ho Chi Minh City Tet Shopping and Entertainment Festival 2024” from January 19 to February 4 with some 300 content creators along with students from hundreds of universities joining in selling products via livestream form to support small business owners.

Other activities of “Thu Duc Online Market” hosted by the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City, “Beloved Tet” organized by the People’s Committee of District 3 or “Livestream for sale to stimulus Tet consumption” hosted by Can Gio District will be also actively taken places.

During the framework of the 2024 Vietnamese Tet Festival at Le Van Tam Park, District 1, Vietravel is also launching a promotion program to introduce tourism products during the Tet holiday with attractive discounts for shoppers by the end of January 21.

