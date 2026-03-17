Samsung Electronics Vietnam deepens collaboration with supporting industries

A supply-demand connection program in Ho Chi Minh City has brought Samsung Electronics Vietnam together with local supporting industry businesses, opening doors for deeper cooperation, technology transfer, and expanded participation.

Yesterday afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Vietnam Association of Supporting Industries (VASI) and Samsung Electronics Vietnam, organized a meeting for a supply-demand connection program between Samsung Electronics Vietnam and supporting industry businesses.

Ha Van Ut, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, speaks at the event

The program offered businesses not only direct access to buyers but also valuable insights into Samsung Electronics Vietnam’s product development, procurement, and localization strategies. With this knowledge, Vietnamese supporting industry enterprises can take a long-term view, investing confidently in upgraded machinery, expanding production, and strengthening their supply capabilities.

Speaking at the event, Ha Van Ut, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, expressed hope that the partnership between Samsung Vietnam and local businesses will continue to expand, moving deeper into the production chain and focusing on high value-added stages. He emphasized that gradual technology transfer from Samsung could enable Vietnamese enterprises to produce genuine “made in Vietnam” products.

Being a representative of a domestic enterprise, Deputy Director Ha Van Ut underscored the importance of commitment and responsibility in sustaining cooperation after such networking programs.

At the program, Ms. Bui Thi Thanh Huyen, a specialist in the strategic procurement department of Samsung Electronics Vietnam, said that in recent years, Samsung has intensified its efforts to identify suppliers and increase localization rates. Following the 2025 networking program with 16 businesses, the Samsung factory in Ho Chi Minh City is currently working with two businesses. Currently, Samsung is most interested in mechanics, plastics, and metals.

Sharing more with businesses, Kevin Cho, Senior Specialist and Head of the Strategic Procurement Department of Samsung Electronics Vietnam, said that Samsung's policies are constantly changing. Therefore, after today's networking program, he hopes that businesses will exchange information via email so that he can thoroughly answer each question.

Addressing the issue of technology transfer raised by the Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, Kevin Cho, Senior Specialist at Samsung Electronics Vietnam, noted that, beyond legal considerations, successful transfer requires joint effort from both Samsung and Vietnamese enterprises. He stressed that local businesses must strengthen their technological capacity and human resources, particularly as automation and artificial intelligence evolve rapidly. “We hope that both Samsung and Vietnamese businesses can grow together,” he affirmed.

Following the general networking program, participating businesses had direct one-on-one meetings with Samsung Electronics Vietnam.

By Thanh Dung - Translated by Anh Quan