Khanh Hoa receives first direct flight on the Cam Ranh – Phu Quoc route

On March 15, the Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center of Khanh Hoa Province coordinated with relevant units to welcome the first direct flight from Phu Quoc in An Giang Province to Cam Ranh.

The first direct flight from Phu Quoc to Cam Ranh arrives in the afternoon of March 15.

It marks a new step forward in enhancing connectivity between two major tourism destinations.

Flight 9G2952 operated by Sun PhuQuoc Airways departed from Phu Quoc International Airport and landed at Cam Ranh International Airport in Khanh Hoa Province at 3:45 p.m. on March 15.

On the return leg, the flight departed from Cam Ranh and arrived in Phu Quoc at 6:00 p.m. the same day. Both flights recorded high load factors, reaching approximately 90–100 percent.

According to the plan, the round-trip route between Phu Quoc and Cam Ranh will initially be operated four times per week, with an estimated capacity of around 170 passengers per flight. The frequency is expected to increase to daily services in the near future.

Previously, passengers traveling between Nha Trang and Phu Quoc typically had to transit through either Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi, which made the journey longer and less convenient.

Leaders of Khanh Hoa Province present gifts to passengers upon arrival at the airport.

According to Standing Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Long Bien, the inauguration of the Phu Quoc–Cam Ranh air route marks an important milestone in linking two of the country’s leading seaside tourism centers. The new connection is expected to enhance tourism cooperation, expand visitor markets, and diversify tourism products.

In 2025, Khanh Hoa welcomed approximately 16.4 million visitors, including about 5.5 million international arrivals. Meanwhile, Phu Quoc received more than 8.1 million visitors, generating nearly VND44 trillion (US$1.7 billion) in tourism revenue.

The newly launched route is anticipated to create attractive inter-regional tourism products, further connecting two prominent destinations of Vietnam’s coastal tourism industry and contributing to the sector’s sustainable growth.

By Hieu Giang - Translated by Kim Khanh