Cu Chi marks 59th anniversary of "Land of Steel and Copper Wall" title

A ceremony marking the 59th anniversary of the day Cu Chi awarded the title “Land of Steel and Copper Wall” (September 17, 1967 - 2026) was held at the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple on September 19.

Central and Ho Chi Minh City leaders and former leaders present flowers to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and People’s Armed Forces Heroes. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the gathering were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet; former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong; Vietnamese Heroic Mother Kieu Thi Nong; People’s Armed Forces Hero To Van Duc; and other People’s Armed Forces Heroes.

Speaking at the gathering, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong emphasized that the words “Land of Steel and Copper Wall” were forged through the victories, blood, tears, courage, resilience, and sacrifices of generations of Cu Chi’s military personnel and residents.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, “Land of Steel and Copper Wall” symbolizes both the land and the qualities of the people of Cu Chi, forming part of the proud revolutionary tradition of Ho Chi Minh City and the nation. He stressed that the deepest expression of gratitude should be reflected in a sense of responsibility to live, work, and contribute to building an increasingly prosperous homeland.

He called on Cu Chi to continue upholding the traditions of its heroic land in the new development phase, fostering its resilience, determination, spirit of innovation and willingness to take bold action, as well as its aspiration for advancement.

The Cu Chi “Land of Steel and Copper Wall” Traditional Liaison Committee presents flowers to People’s Armed Forces Hero To Van Duc. (Photo: SGGP)

In the new era, the spirit of the “Land of Steel and Copper Wall” should be reflected in solidarity and unity within the Party Committee and among the people; a spirit of self-reliance and self-strengthening, refusing to accept falling behind; and a determination to renew ways of thinking and working while making the best use of Cu Chi’s potential and advantages.

At the same time, Cu Chi should promote science and technology, innovation and digital transformation; develop modern agriculture and a green economy; and build civilized, modern rural areas while preserving local identity, solidarity and traditions, and further improving people’s living standards.

Delegates attend the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong placed particular emphasis on passing on the revolutionary tradition to younger generations. According to him, the number of people who directly made history will gradually decline. It is therefore essential to preserve the memories, stories, eyewitness accounts and values of an unforgettable period so that future generations can understand how their forebears lived, fought and made sacrifices.

Before the gathering, delegates offered flowers and incense at the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple and observed a minute of silence to express their profound gratitude to the people, officials and servicemen who fought and sacrificed their lives for national liberation and the cause of building and defending the Fatherland.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh