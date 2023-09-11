US President concludes official visit to Vietnam

US President Joe Biden left Hanoi on the evening of September 11 wrapping up a two-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Previously, the US leader had a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and laid a wreath at John McCain's monument in the capital city to pay tribute to the late senator who helped lay the foundation for a cooperative Vietnam - US relationship and made an outstanding contribution to the normalization of relations between the US and Vietnam.

He had a meeting with officers and staff of the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi at Noi Bai International Airport before flying on Air Force One.