National

US President concludes official visit to Vietnam

SGGPO
US President Joe Biden left Hanoi on the evening of September 11 wrapping up a two-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
Previously, the US leader had a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and laid a wreath at John McCain's monument in the capital city to pay tribute to the late senator who helped lay the foundation for a cooperative Vietnam - US relationship and made an outstanding contribution to the normalization of relations between the US and Vietnam.

He had a meeting with officers and staff of the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi at Noi Bai International Airport before flying on Air Force One.

US President Joe Biden left Hanoi in the evening of September 11. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 1

US President Joe Biden lays a wreath at John McCain&apos;s monument in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 4

US President Joe Biden leaves Hanoi on the evening of September 11 wrapping up a two-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 5

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

