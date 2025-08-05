Ba Son Corporation awarded first-class Fatherland Defense Order

Ba Son Corporation, on August 4, held a ceremony to received the first-class Fatherland Defense Order in recognition of its significant contributions to national defense and development.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong (5th, L) presents the first-class Fatherland Defense Order to representatives of Ba Son Corporation. (Photo: SGGP)

The event also commemorated the 100th anniversary of the corporation's founding (August 4, 1925–2025).

Speaking at the ceremony, Colonel Mai Quoc Truong, General Director of Ba Son Corporation, said that Ba Son’s history and tradition are an invaluable legacy, an inseparable part of the spirit of generations of Ba Son workers and soldiers. He affirmed that today’s officers and workers at Ba Son are committed to dedicating their utmost efforts to honor the legacy of their predecessors and to further enrich the proud and heroic tradition of the corporation.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense, Senior Lieutenant General Pham Hoai Nam, Deputy Minister of National Defense, extended his congratulations on the remarkable and commendable achievements made by generations of officers, employees, and workers of Ba Son Corporation.

For the past 100 years, whether in the struggle for national liberation or in the era of national reconstruction and development, Ba Son has consistently affirmed its role as a strategic unit in defense and security. It is a place where brave individuals once stood in the trenches and now stand strong on the factory floor, he stressed.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung (L), offers the Traditional Flag of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Certificate of Merit from the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee to Ba Son Corporation. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, presented the First-Class Fatherland Defense Order to Ba Son Corporation in recognition of its outstanding achievements in technological innovation, research, and the supply and maintenance of military shipbuilding materials, significantly contributing to the cause of socialist construction and national defense.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, also presented the Traditional Flag of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Certificate of Merit from the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee to Ba Son Corporation for the corporation’s contributions to the city’s development and progress.

Ba Son is recognized as the cradle of Vietnam’s shipbuilding and ship repair industry. It also holds historical significance as one of the earliest birthplaces of the Vietnamese working class and the founding site of the secret worker's union, the precursor to today’s Vietnam General Confederation of Labor.

The shipyard is closely tied to the revolutionary legacy of President Ton Duc Thang, who once worked there as a laborer and engaged in early revolutionary activities. One of the most defining moments in its history was the Ba Son strike on August 4, 1925, when more than 1,000 workers, under the leadership of the secret workers’ union and comrade Ton Duc Thang, went on strike against the French colonialists.

The strike had a profound impact, not only on the domestic revolutionary movement but also on the international stage, supporting the proletarian revolutionary and worker movements. August 4, 1925, was later designated as the Traditional Day of the former Ba Son Shipyard and is now commemorated as the foundation day of Ba Son Corporation.

By Ai Chan—Translated by Kim Khanh