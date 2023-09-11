Vietnam, US agree to turn investment, innovation into important pillar

Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh and US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. agreed on September 11 to turn technology, innovation, investment into a truly new important pillar of the countries’ freshly established comprehensive strategic partnership.

They made the consensus during a high-level conference on investment and innovation between the two countries in Hanoi, part of the US leader’s State visit to Vietnam on September 10 - 11 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

Co-chairing the event, Vietnamese Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the upgrade of bilateral ties to the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development during the visit will create new opportunities and potential for the two countries and their enterprises to promote investment cooperation, especially in such fields as innovation.

They suggested enterprises make use of this to enhance cooperation and bring about benefits to not only enterprises but also to people of both countries.

Ministries and sectors of the countries will keep providing optimal conditions for US and Vietnamese enterprises to successfully make investments and do business, engage in sustainable regional and global supply chains, and help generate prosperity for both countries, the officials noted.

During the conference, Vietnamese and US enterprises discussed investment cooperation chances, with a focus on four main areas – technology and innovation, production investment, financial services and financial technology, and trade and services.

In his remarks, PM Chinh said one of the focuses of President Biden’s visit is to promote the technology and innovation-centred development of the Vietnamese economy. He cited Party leader Trong as emphasising that fostering innovation-oriented economic, trade, and investment cooperation is a stepping stone, a focus, and an impetus for bilateral relations.

Sharing President Biden’s view that innovation is the key to the countries’ future, he called on both sides' enterprises to prioritise investment in science - technology and innovation, especially digital transformation, the semi-conductor industry, green growth, renewable energy, climate change fight, and circular economy.

Chinh told the guest that Vietnam has set goals to become a developing country with modern industry and high average income by 2030, and a developed and high-income country by 2045.

Therefore, it determines that science, technology and innovation are one of the main motivations for national development, and its consistent policy is to call for investment and to open markets with all partners and businesses around the world, especially those from the US, he stated.

To create more favourable conditions for enterprises, Vietnam has been focusing on developing human resources, building preferential policies to speed up digital transformation and further develop renewable energy, semiconductor industry, high-tech parks, and innovation and financial centres, participating in the global value chain, and attracting foreign strategic investors.

The Vietnamese Government leader expressed his hope to continue receiving political support from the US Government and President Biden, as well as the US business community’s commitments in terms of capital, science and technology and high-quality human resources training to help Vietnam transform its growth model and restructure the economy towards a green, rapid, sustainable and inclusive direction.

With the stance of “resources originating from thinking and vision, motivation from innovation and creativity, and strength from people and businesses”, Chinh said that the Vietnam-US comprehensive strategic partnership represents new thinking, new vision, and new motivation, and creates new strength and new values. He proposed both sides cooperate, share, learn from, and support each other in the spirit of harmonising benefits and sharing risks.

Agreeing with Chinh's opinions, Biden spoke highly of Vietnam's development achievements in recent times, stressing he believes that it is time for the US and Vietnam to promote relations in all fields to bring about common prosperity.

The two countries and businesses need to work together to consolidate and advance cooperation in the coming time, he stressed.

The US will cooperate and support Vietnam to seize opportunities and make the most of its potential, he stated, suggesting Vietnam in general and its businesses, in particular, continue to work closely to promote development in such areas as science - technology, innovation, semiconductor industry, green transformation, climate change response and human resources training, and to participate more deeply in regional and global value chains.

The President emphasised that cooperation and sharing are not only during times of favourable development but also those of difficulties and risks.