State President Vo Van Thuong receives US President Joe Biden

State President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for US President Joe Biden who is on a State two-day visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on September 11.
State President Vo Van Thuong hosts a reception for US President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on September 11. (Photo: SGGP)

US President Joe Biden arrived in Hanoi at 4 pm on September 10.

Under the program, he met and had a talk with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, attended separate meetings with State President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, joined a discussion between Vietnamese and American businesses and other activities.

The US President’s visit is an important milestone in the Vietnam-US relations, presenting a common journey of the two nations for peace, for peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world. It also marks the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership (2013- 2023).

After the receiving ceremony, State President Vo Van Thuong chaired a State lunch for the US President and his delegation.

State President Vo Van Thuong receives US President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on September 11. (Photo: SGGP)
At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
US President Joe Biden is on a State two-day visit to Vietnam from September 10-11 at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: SGGP)
State President Vo Van Thuong chairs a State lunch for the US President and his delegation. (Photo: SGGP)
State President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State lunch. (Photo: SGGP)
Leaders of the two countries toast with wine glasses at the State lunch. (Photo: SGGP)
By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Other news