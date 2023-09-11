State President Vo Van Thuong receives US President Joe Biden

State President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for US President Joe Biden who is on a State two-day visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on September 11.

US President Joe Biden arrived in Hanoi at 4 pm on September 10.

Under the program, he met and had a talk with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, attended separate meetings with State President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, joined a discussion between Vietnamese and American businesses and other activities.

The US President’s visit is an important milestone in the Vietnam-US relations, presenting a common journey of the two nations for peace, for peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world. It also marks the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership (2013- 2023).

After the receiving ceremony, State President Vo Van Thuong chaired a State lunch for the US President and his delegation.