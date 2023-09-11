NA Chairman, US President witness handover of war souvenirs

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for US President Joe Biden at the NA House in Hanoi on September 11.

Attending the event were Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung; General Secretary of the National Assembly, Chairman of the Office of the National Assembly Bui Van Cuong; Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha.The U.S. leader is accompanied by his entourage, including State Secretary Antony Blinken, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. At the meeting, the top leaders witnessed the Leader of the Veterans Association and the

Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense’s handover of US troops’ war souvenirs to the US Department of Defense.