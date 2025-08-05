Government provides emergency financial support to Dien Bien, Nghe An provinces

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc, on August 4, signed Decision No. 1662/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister on approving the second emergency financial assistance to the storm-hit provinces of Dien Bien and Nghe An.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits flood-stricken communities in Dien Bien Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the decision, the Government will allocate VND300 billion (US$11.5 million) from the 2025 national budget reserves to support initial recovery efforts in the two flood-affected provinces. According to a proposal from the Ministry of Finance in Document No. 11826/BTC-NSNN dated August 2, 2025, Dien Bien will receive VND100 billion, and Nghe An will receive VND200 billion. The funding aims to help restore basic infrastructure and stabilize the lives of residents in the aftermath of recent severe flooding.

The People's Committees of Dien Bien and Nghe An provinces are responsible for managing and utilizing the allocated emergency funds in strict accordance with the Law on the State Budget and other relevant legal provisions. The funds must be used for their intended purposes, directed toward the appropriate beneficiaries, and disbursed in a transparent and accountable manner to prevent misuse or corruption.

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc, on August 3, signed Decision No. 1653/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister on approving the allocation of emergency financial assistance to the storm-hit provinces of Son La, Dien Bien, and Nghe An.

TThe Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society offers an emergency relief package for residents in the flood-affected provinces of Dien Bien and Son La. (Photo: SGGP)

Also on August 4, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society offered an emergency relief package valued at VND665 million (US$25,404) for residents in the flood-affected provinces of Dien Bien and Son La. The assistance aims to provide immediate support to those impacted and help stabilize living conditions in the aftermath of the disaster.

Of the total relief package, Dien Bien Province will receive VND150 million in cash and 200 boxes of essential goods, while Son La Province will be provided with VND50 million in cash and an additional 200 boxes of supplies.

According to the Vietnam Red Cross Society, this emergency relief effort reflects the spirit of humanitarianism and timely solidarity with flood-affected communities. It aims to help residents overcome immediate hardships and begin the process of rebuilding their lives.

By Phan Thao, Quoc Khanh—Translated by Kim Khanh