Quang Ngai proposes VND2,350 billion allocation for upgrade National Highway 24

The People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province proposed that the Prime Minister approve an allocation of VND2,350 billion (US$89.8 million) to upgrade and expand a section of National Highway 24 on August 4.

National Highway 24's section through Violak Pass (Photo: SGGP)

This amount would come from the central budget outside the medium-term public investment plan for 2026–2030 to invest in the upgrade and expansion of National Highway 24, specifically the section from kilometer 32 to kilometer 89+515, spanning from Ba To Commune to Kon Plong Commune. This stretch, which includes the vital passage through Violak Pass, is a key transportation link connecting Quang Ngai Province to the former Kon Tum Province in the Central Highlands.

The section of National Highway 24 passing through this mountainous area has deteriorated significantly, with narrow and damaged roadways posing serious challenges to traffic. In response, the Quang Ngai provincial government has formally requested central funding to enable timely investment and rehabilitation of the route.

Under the proposal, VND1.15 trillion (approximately US$44 million) is requested for allocation in 2025 to invest in the section from kilometer 57 to kilometer 89+515, which passes through Violak Pass. The remaining funds are planned to be distributed over subsequent years.

According to the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province, National Highway 24 has a total length of about 165 km. The segments from kilometer 0 to kilometer 32 and from kilometer 89+515 to kilometer 165 have already been upgraded to meet mountainous road standards of grade III. However, the 57.5-kilometer section between kilometer 32 and kilometer 89+515, most of which traverses Violak Pass, has yet to undergo planned upgrades. This portion is characterized by narrow, winding roads with multiple damaged sections and frequent dense fog, posing a significant risk of traffic accidents.

Serving as the sole transportation route connecting Quang Ngai Province to the Central Highlands, this highway holds critical importance for the region’s socio-economic development. It plays a vital role in ensuring national defense and security across the Central and Central Highlands areas.

According to the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province, if the Prime Minister approves the proposal, the province will be committed to executing the project with a target completion date set for early 2027.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh