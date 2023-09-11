Vietnam, US elevate relations to comprehensive strategic partnership

After the welcome ceremony, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joe Biden had a talk at the Party Central Committee’s headquarters in Hanoi on September 10.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong expressed his joy at the US leader’s visit to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership (2013- 2023). It is an opportunity for the two countries' leaders to have exchanges on bilateral relations, international issues for the benefit of the two peoples, and contributions to peace, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world.

The Party Chief reviewed Vietnam’s achievements over the last 40 years in pursuit of affluent people, a strong nation, democracy, fairness, and civilization.

He also congratulated the outstanding socio-economic achievements of the US under the leadership of President Biden and the contributions of the US in strengthening global cooperation to solve big challenges, such as healthcare, environmental protection, climate change response, and food security.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed that Vietnam is consistent with its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralization of relations, active international integration; and being a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community.

In defense of the goals of the "four no’s", Vietnam has underscored the importance of respect for international law and the UN Charter, especially in resolving complex situations and international conflicts.

Vietnam highly appreciated the US' support for Vietnam and ASEAN's stance on the East Sea issue and suggested that the US continue to support and contribute to peace, security, cooperation, ensuring freedom of navigation and aviation as well as legitimate interests of countries in the East Sea, refrain from threat or use of force, do not take actions that would be contrary to international law, peacefully resolve the disputes, implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the East Sea, and contribute to the early signing of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea in accordance with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982.

During the Second World War, Vietnam coordinated with the US to fight against fascism. At the beginning of the Declaration of Independence, President Ho Chi Minh quoted immortal statements from the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America and sent a letter to the US Administration to request the establishment of full relations with the US.

However, the relationship between the two countries has seen ups and downs, particularly the prolonged war in the 20th century after the World War II.

Vietnam is pleased to see that the two countries normalized relations in 1995 which have grown enormously, especially after establishing the Comprehensive Partnership in 2013.

Based on the important above-mentioned foundations, Vietnam welcomes the establishment of a new high-level relationship and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the people of the countries and the enhancement of cooperation towards the goals of peace, cooperation, and sustainable development in a new context.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joe Biden agreed that the most important factors for the development of Vietnam – US relations are full respect for the basic principles guiding the two sides' relations, including respect for the United Nations Charter, international law and political institutions, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong emphasized that mutual understanding, acknowledging the circumstances of each other, respecting each other's interests, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs are always of significant importance.

Vietnam is keen on developing Vietnam-US relations, implementing the policy of "putting aside the past, overcoming differences, promoting similarities, looking to the future". The country also highly appreciates and treasures the US'support for a strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous Vietnam.

US President Joe Biden expressed his joy at the visit to Vietnam and meeting with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and extended his thanks for the warm welcome.

He stressed that the visit has historical significance not only for the bilateral relations between the two countries but also for the Indo-Pacific region and the world, showing the US’ support for an open, stable, secure, connected, and prosperous region.

The US President emphasized Vietnam’s role and position in the region and highly appreciated the country’s active role in many regional and global issues, including climate change response.

He affirmed his support for ASEAN's central role and wished to cooperate with Vietnam to contribute to the unity and prosperity of ASEAN.

US President Joe Biden noted that the East Sea has an important position for international prosperity and stability. He reaffirmed the US' view on the East Sea and appreciation of the goals of the Indo-Pacific Economic Cooperation Framework.

The US’ leader expressed his appreciation for Vietnam and applauded the country’s achievements in development, contributions to international works, and the leadership role of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

He extended his support for Vietnam’s development, including economic and scientific-technological cooperation in the new period, the development of the electronics industry, climate change response, and clean energy development.

He highly appreciated the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which benefits both countries and serves common international interests.