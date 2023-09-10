Party General Secretary hosts reception for US President

Related News U.S. President Joe Biden to arrive in Hanoi today

US President Joe Biden arrived in Hanoi at 4 pm on September 10, beginning his two-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

The U.S. leader is accompanied by his entourage, including State Secretary Antony Blinken, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific at the National Security Council Kurt Campell, Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania at the National Security Council Mira Rapp-Hooper, and Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Technology and National Security at the National Security Council Tarun Chhabra.

Welcoming the US President and his delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the People's Council of Hanoi Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc, and Director of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Under the program, he will meet and have a talk with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, attend separate meetings with State President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, join a discussion between Vietnamese and American businesses and other activities.

After the welcome ceremony, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joe Biden had a talk at the Party Central Committee’s headquarters.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc told the press that it is the first State-level visit by the US President at the invitation of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), marking the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership (2013- 2023). The visit shows that both Vietnam and the US attach importance to each other's foreign policy and their policies toward the Asia-Pacific and the Indian Ocean. The visit also reflects the US’ appreciation for Vietnam's political regime, the role of the CPV and its General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Vietnamese leaders.

The relations between the two countries have grown enormously from 1995 to the present. President Biden’s visit to Vietnam is a continuity of previous visits by US presidents, consisting of Bill Clinton in 2000, George W. Bush in 2006, Barack Obama in 2016, and Donald Trump in 2017.

The US President’s visit is an important milestone in the Vietnam-US relations, presenting a common journey of the two nations for peace, for peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world.