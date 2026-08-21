Upgraded Lo Lu Street in Ho Chi Minh City open to traffic

Lo Lu Street now has a 25-meter-wide cross-section, including a 15-meter roadway and five-meter sidewalks on both sides.

The upgraded street is equipped with a complete drainage system, greenery and street lighting, improving connectivity and giving the area a more modern look.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the upgraded and expanded Lo Lu Street. Photo: Phuong Uyen

On the morning of August 21, the Cat Lai Ward Construction Investment Project Management Board held an inauguration ceremony for the Lo Lu Street upgrade and expansion project in Long Phuoc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

According to Dam Le Minh Thong, Director of the Cat Lai Ward Construction Investment Project Management Board, the project covers about two kilometers from the La Xuan Oai intersection to Nguyen Xien Street. The road has been expanded to 25 meters, with four lanes and sidewalks on both sides.

The upgraded street features spacious five-meter-wide sidewalks. Photo: Phuong Uyen

Lo Lu Street now has a 25-meter-wide cross-section. Photo: Phuong Uyen

The project also includes synchronized drainage, lighting, landscaping, traffic organization and other technical infrastructure, with total investment of about VND755 billion (US$28.7 million).

Project preparation and implementation spanned multiple stages of development, administrations and generations of officials.

With strong public support and consensus, the project was completed nearly eight years after its approval, helping improve transport infrastructure, enhance the urban landscape and meet the travel needs of residents.

Before the upgrade, Lo Lu Street was only five to seven meters wide without sidewalks. The road surface had severely deteriorated, with numerous potholes and large depressions. Some sections had sunk deeply, creating waterlogged areas during heavy rain and posing difficulties and safety risks for commuters. The completed project is expected to address these problems, give the area a new look and make travel more convenient for residents.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong