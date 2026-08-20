Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City verifies burial site of revolutionary Nguyen Thi Minh Khai

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are verifying the burial site of fallen revolutionary Nguyen Thi Minh Khai following a petition from her daughter, who proposed recognizing the former Dat Thanh Cha Cemetery as her burial site and establishing a memorial.

30-09-2021-dong-chi-nguyen-thi-minh-khai-khi-phach-anh-hung-cua-nguoi-nu-dang-vien-cong-san-e80211a7-details-2305-6876.jpg
Fallen revolutionary Nguyen Thi Minh Khai (File photo)

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command said on August 20 that it had received a petition from Le Nguyen Hong Minh, daughter of the late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong and fallen revolutionary Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, seeking verification of the burial site of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, in her petition, Mrs. Le Nguyen Hong Minh asked the relevant authorities to examine and confirm the burial site and establish a memorial altar for Nguyen Thi Minh Khai.

After receiving the petition, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command issued a document requesting the Tan Dinh Ward People’s Committee to collect information, conduct a survey, and determine the site believed to be the burial place of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai. The verification will be based on information, documents, and evidence provided by the family.

Regarding the proposal to establish a memorial altar, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command said it would await the results of the survey and verification by the Tan Dinh Ward People’s Committee and relevant agencies.

If the burial site of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai is identified, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command will propose that the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports take the lead and coordinate with relevant departments and agencies in advising the municipal People’s Committee on consideration and implementation in accordance with their functions, duties and regulations.

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Mrs. Le Nguyen Hong Minh, daughter of the late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong and fallen revolutionary Nguyen Thi Minh Khai (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, on June 12, Mrs. Le Nguyen Hong Minh, 87, submitted a petition to Party and State agencies, as well as the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and People’s Committee, proposing that the burial sites of prominent revolutionary figures be officially identified.

In her petition, she said historical records show that on August 28, 1941, the French colonial authorities executed revolutionary leaders Vo Van Tan, Ha Huy Tap, Nguyen Huu Tien and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai at the Gieng Nuoc area, now near the site of Hoc Mon Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

She said she had compiled substantial evidence and reliable information indicating that Nguyen Thi Minh Khai and her comrades were buried at the former Dat Thanh Cha Cemetery, now located at the intersection of Vo Thi Sau and Thach Thi Thanh streets in Tan Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The area has since become a residential neighborhood. Therefore, Mrs. Le Nguyen Hong Minh does not ask the authorities to excavate the area or clear houses to search for the remains, as this would disrupt residents’ lives. Instead, she hopes the authorities will officially verify and recognize the former Dat Thanh Cha Cemetery as the burial site of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai and erect a memorial altar or stele on an open plot of land there, providing a place for her family to pay tribute and burn incense in her memory.

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh

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burial site revolutionary Nguyen Thi Minh Khai memorial altar Dat Thanh Cha Cemetery Tan Dinh Ward Ho Chi Minh City

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