Engineers, trade union officials pay tribute to President Ton Duc Thang

A delegation of outstanding engineers, workers and trade union officials in Ho Chi Minh City paid tribute to President Ton Duc Thang on August 20 to mark the 138th anniversary of his birth (August 20, 1888–2026).

At the monument to President Ton Duc Thang on the campus of Ton Duc Thang University in Tan Hung Ward, the delegation was led by Bui Thanh Nhan, member of the municipal Party Standing Committee, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Bui Thanh Nhan (right) pays tribute to President Ton Duc Thang at his monument. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Former President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Dang Ngoc Tung pays tribute to President Ton Duc Thang. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

The delegation included 11 outstanding engineers and workers who received the 26th Ton Duc Thang Award in 2026, as well as 31 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons honored with the July 28 Award in 2026, which is a prestigious annual award presented by the Vietnam Trade Union organization on the anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Trade Union (July 28) to honor outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons who have demonstrated dedication, introduced innovative initiatives and made significant efforts to improve workers’ lives.

The delegates respectfully offered incense and observed a minute of silence in memory of President Ton Duc Thang, a leader of the working class and an exemplary figure of diligence, thrift, integrity and wholehearted dedication to the revolution and the people.

Outstanding engineers and trade union officials pay tribute to President Ton Duc Thang. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Earlier the same morning, another delegation led by Ngo Duy Hieu, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, paid tribute to President Ton Duc Thang at the Ton Duc Thang Museum in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Trade union officials pay tribute to President Ton Duc Thang at the Ton Duc Thang Museum. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung The delegation comprised participants in a national training course for key trade union officials.

By Thai Phuong, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong