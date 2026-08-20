Engineers, trade union officials pay tribute to President Ton Duc Thang

At the monument to President Ton Duc Thang on the campus of Ton Duc Thang University in Tan Hung Ward, the delegation was led by Bui Thanh Nhan, member of the municipal Party Standing Committee, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation.
The delegation included 11 outstanding engineers and workers who received the 26th Ton Duc Thang Award in 2026, as well as 31 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons honored with the July 28 Award in 2026, which is a prestigious annual award presented by the Vietnam Trade Union organization on the anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Trade Union (July 28) to honor outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons who have demonstrated dedication, introduced innovative initiatives and made significant efforts to improve workers’ lives.
The delegates respectfully offered incense and observed a minute of silence in memory of President Ton Duc Thang, a leader of the working class and an exemplary figure of diligence, thrift, integrity and wholehearted dedication to the revolution and the people.
Earlier the same morning, another delegation led by Ngo Duy Hieu, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, paid tribute to President Ton Duc Thang at the Ton Duc Thang Museum in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.
The delegation comprised participants in a national training course for key trade union officials.