11 outstanding individuals honored with 26th Ton Duc Thang Award

The HCMC People’s Committee, the Municipal Labor Federation, and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper co-held a ceremony to grant the 26th Ton Duc Thang Award to 11 outstanding engineers and workers of the city at Ton Duc Thang University on August 20.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Tho (R) congratulates a female engineer honored with the Ton Duc Thang Award. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation also hosted the 'Honoring - Innovating - Developing - Steadfastly Accompanying Ho Chi Minh City Workers' event, which served as a cornerstone celebration marking the 138th birth anniversary of President Ton Duc Thang (August 20, 1888 – August 20, 2026).

Those in attendance included Dang Ngoc Tung, former member of the Party Central Committee and former President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour; Nguyen Van Tho, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Bui Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation; Ta Quoc Trung, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Pham Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Vo Khac Thai, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation; and journalist Duong Quang, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

Individual recipient of the Ton Duc Thang Award (Photo: SGGP)

Each of the 11 honorees stands out for an impressive record of creative labor and practical innovations that have boosted operational efficiency and yielded significant economic benefits for their companies. The engineers were also celebrated for their strong learning mindset and enthusiasm for training the next generation of workers. Notably, these individuals have been driving forces behind the 'Skilled Labor, High Productivity, Good Income' movement (2026–2031), an initiative spearheaded by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Tho presents the Ton Duc Thang Award to the recipients. (Photo: SGGP)

One of the standout honorees is Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Yen of Trung An Water Supply Joint Stock Company. An environmental and resource management specialist, Yen integrated Geographic Information System (GIS) tools into the company's operations—overhauling network management, meter tracking, and data surveillance. Over the past five years, her 11 practical innovations have delivered over VND4.5 billion (nearly US$173,000) in annual financial returns for the utility. In addition to her technical achievements, Yen is known for her dedication to mentoring young colleagues, driving them to hone their skills and excel in creative labor campaigns.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Vo Anh Tuan from Jabil Vietnam Co., Ltd. shared that the award would inspire his ongoing professional growth. 'This is a great source of motivation for me to continue striving, learning, and dedicating myself,' Mr. Tuan said, adding that he aims to introduce more innovations to advance his company and drive Ho Chi Minh City's overall growth.

Former President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, Dang Ngoc Tung (R); and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation, Bui Thanh Nhan (L) congratulate the recipients of the 26th Ton Duc Thang Award. (Photo: SGGP)

Initiated by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP Newspaper) and the city’s Labor Federation, the Ton Duc Thang Award was established in 2000 to honor outstanding workers with many technical initiatives that benefit businesses.

The award honors engineers and workers who have demonstrated outstanding technical innovations and developed practical scientific research projects that have been effectively applied in production and business operations.

Over the past 26 years, nearly 280 exemplary individuals have been recognized by the Ton Duc Thang Award for initiatives that generated significant value, a strong ethic of professional discipline, a commitment to continuous learning, and a proactive approach to innovation in their work. The award has also contributed to the development of a highly skilled workforce with strong expertise and a creative mindset to meet the city's modern industrial demands.

Delegates attend the award ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Engineers and workers honored at the 26th Ton Duc Thang Award (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Pham Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; and Mr. Vo Khac Thai, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation congratulate the recipients of the Ton Duc Thang Award. (Photo: SGGP)

Recipients of the Ton Duc Thang Award (Photo: SGGP)

Recipients of the Ton Duc Thang Award (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong, Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh