Barriers must not hinder talent recruitment for Party membership development

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet has called on Vung Tau Ward to focus on the quality of Party membership development while removing barriers to identifying and developing potential Party members.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet at the meeting

On the afternoon of August 19, a Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee delegation led by Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet worked with the Standing Committee of the Vung Tau Ward Party Committee on Party membership development, implementation of Project No. 01-DA/TU, and efforts to improve the quality of Party cell meetings.

At the meeting, Secretary Vo Van Dung of the Vung Tau Ward Party Committee said the committee currently has 95 affiliated Party organizations with 7,568 members. Since the beginning of 2026, the ward has admitted 113 new Party members, reaching more than 50 percent of its assigned target. Of these, 51 are members at businesses and 26 are from public service units.

However, Party membership development in businesses continues to face many difficulties. Activities of some political and social organizations remain formalistic, with limited diversity in meeting content. Coordination between Party organizations and business owners has at times not been sufficiently close. Young workers frequently change jobs, while young people leave their hometowns to study or work elsewhere. The process of reviewing and verifying the backgrounds of people whose hometowns are far away also takes considerable time.

Secretary Vo Van Dung of the Vung Tau Ward Party Committee speaks at the meeting (Photo: Viet Dung)

At the conference, several delegates offered comments and proposed solutions to establish a more stable pool of potential Party members, particularly at non-state enterprises and in residential areas.

In her concluding remarks, Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet noted that the Vung Tau Ward Party organization is large in scale and has many Party organizations in businesses. Therefore, the ward Party Committee needs to clearly assign duties and responsibilities and provide specific accountability so it can promptly support its affiliated Party organizations.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet emphasized that Party membership development is an important task. Therefore, Party committees need to directly confront the risk of failing to meet their targets and proactively review and develop potential sources, particularly in residential areas. For non-state enterprises, she said, potential members should be identified from the grassroots level, first by strengthening the role and activities of trade unions and youth union organizations to identify outstanding individuals. Frequent job changes among workers, economic pressures and psychological reluctance to join the Party are barriers that need to be addressed.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary also called for greater attention to Party development among students, ensuring that standards are maintained and selecting outstanding students in both their professional performance and participation in movements, rather than lowering requirements in pursuit of membership numbers.

By Truc Giang - Translated by Anh Quan