Ho Chi Minh City to host wide array of events marking National Day

A representative from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has detailed a series of events commemorating the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

From 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on September 2, Ho Chi Minh City will host artistic fireworks displays across seven locations. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, in coordination with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference to provide updates on local socio-economic developments. The session was chaired by Deputy Head of the Commission, Tang Huu Phong.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong called on media outlets to focus coverage on the upcoming celebrations for the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2); preparations for the new academic year regarding school facilities and infrastructure; free bus fares; universal health checkups; and the city's double-digit economic growth target.

Deputy head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong chairs the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Chief of Office at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Vo Van Son, outlined the schedule of commemorative activities across the city.

Exhibitions will run from August 19 through September 5 across three designated venues, including Dong Khoi Street; the park on Nguyen Du Street in Thu Dau Mot Ward; and the Revolutionary Tradition House at 1 Ba Cu Street, Vung Tau Ward.

On August 28 at 7:00 a.m., the city will organize six official delegations to pay tribute at local cemeteries. On the same day, incense and flower-offering ceremonies dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang will take place at the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, the Ton Duc Thang Museum, and the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park.

Deputy Chief of Office at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Vo Van Son, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, public art performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on September 2 across three major outdoor venues, consisting of Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street (at the intersection with Huynh Thuc Khang Street) in Saigon Ward; the outdoor stage at New City Central Park in Binh Duong Ward; and Ba Ria Square Park stage in Ba Ria Ward.

From 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on September 2, Ho Chi Minh City will put on artistic fireworks displays across seven locations. Specifically, three high-altitude combined with low-altitude fireworks sites will be featured at the Saigon River Tunnel head in An Khanh Ward, the New City Center in Binh Duong Ward, and Tam Thang Tower Square in Vung Tau Ward. Meanwhile, four low-altitude fireworks displays will be staged at Ba Ria Square Park in Ba Ria Ward, Dam Sen Cultural Park in Binh Thoi Ward, the Saigon Marina IFC Tower in Saigon Ward, and the Kim Long Villa Area near Rach Dia Bridge in Nha Be Commune.

Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC) to take place from August 27 to 29 Deputy Director of the Municipal Tourism Promotion Center Nguyen Tran Tam Ha speaks at the press briefing. (Photo: SGGP) Providing an update on Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism performance in the first eight months of 2026, Deputy Director of the Municipal Tourism Promotion Center Nguyen Tran Tam Ha reported that the city welcomed 7.77 million international visitors, reaching 70.6 percent of the annual target, and 35.5 million domestic tourists, achieving 71 percent of the goal. Total tourism revenue is estimated at VND259.696 trillion (US$9.9 billion), fulfilling 78.7 percent of the full-year projection. In August alone, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed an estimated 635,000 international arrivals and 3.82 million domestic visitors, generating VND22.230 trillion (US$851 million) in total revenue. Ms. Nguyen Tran Tam Ha also announced that the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC 2026) will take place from August 27 to 29 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC). The trade fair is expected to attract over 260 international buyers and more than 500 exhibitors and brands and facilitate over 21,000 B2B business appointments, further solidifying its position as Vietnam's premier international trade platform for the tourism sector.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh