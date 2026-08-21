Hungary’s National Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City

On August 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association held a gathering to celebrate Hungary’s National Day.

Prof. Dr. Sc. Le Minh Triet, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association, speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Sc. Le Minh Triet, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association, affirmed that since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2018, Vietnam-Hungary relations have developed strongly across various fields, particularly in the economy and education and training.

The two countries still have significant potential for cooperation in areas where their respective strengths can complement each other, including food processing, agriculture, water management and supply, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, information and communications technology, and environmental protection.

Dr. Hidasi Eszter, Deputy Consul General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association, the association has consistently received support from the Consulate General of Hungary and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations in activities aimed at promoting people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Hungary.

At the gathering, Dr. Hidasi Eszter, Deputy Consul General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City, emphasized that August 20 is a particularly significant day for the Hungarian people. It commemorates the founding of the Hungarian state and is one of the most important events in Hungary’s history.

A cultural performance marking Hungary’s National Day (Photo: SGGP)

Dr. Hidasi Eszter spoke highly of the steady development of Vietnam-Hungary relations in recent years and expressed her appreciation to the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association, including people who had previously studied and worked in Hungary, for organizing numerous activities that have contributed to strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh