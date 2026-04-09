Unwavering commitment shines through hardships on HCMC island

Vo Thi Kim Hieu continues to brave the turbulent waters daily, navigating a small composite boat to Thieng Lieng Hamlet to teach the foundational letters of literacy to kindergarten children (Photo: SGGP)

The early boat from Tac Suat Wharf in Can Gio Commune brings people to the islandic commune of Thanh An to meet Tran Van Thong, known affectionately by locals as “Ut Thong.” With a slender frame and sun-bronzed skin, he cycles around the island, perpetually prepared for emergency calls.

Born and raised in Thanh An Commune, having served in the commune police force and then the inland waterway port authority, he decided to apply for a new role in 2018 when the island received an emergency ambulance canoe. Hearing that the commune desperately needed a pilot to transport patients, but that no one else on the island could do it, he registered immediately. His decision stemmed partly from his familiarity with the water and partly from the selfless belief that if he possessed the skill, he should serve his neighbors.

His work knows no schedule; whenever the medical station calls, he departs instantly. Many meals are abandoned mid-bite, and many stormy nights find him plunging into the sea. “I don’t allow myself to be indifferent or sluggish in this line of work,” Mr. Thong shared.

Having been attached to the canoe for nearly a decade, his most unforgettable memories stem from the agonizing days of the Covid-19 pandemic. The transport missions were so densely packed that he lost count. At one juncture, he contracted the virus and underwent quarantine. Yet, immediately upon recovery, he resumed his duties, steadily transporting patients to isolation facilities without giving much thought to the inherent perils.

The ocean isn’t always calm. On days plagued by massive swells and ferocious winds, the journey to transport patients to the mainland morphs into a strenuous struggle. Relatives are intensely anxious, frequently bursting into tears. Nevertheless, he steadfastly maintains a firm grip on the helm, simultaneously navigating the vessel and deeply comforting everyone aboard. Consequently, he strives to ensure every single voyage docks safely.

Perhaps owing to this profound dedication, his face is universally recognized across the island. Encountering him at an alleyway entrance or down by the waterfront, residents eagerly and affectionately greet him, a silent yet profound manifestation of gratitude dedicated to the man who relentlessly “chases after” medical emergencies all day long.

Marking precisely 40 years of Party membership this year, Mr. Ut Thong perceives this timeframe as neither excessively long nor short; it signifies a comprehensive journey of rigorous cultivation and relentless endeavor. He fully intends to remain steadfastly devoted to this vocation, viewing it as a profound method to honor the promise made to himself and to serve as an exemplary model for the younger generation. His profound joy is further prolonged as his daughter has recently been inducted into the Party’s ranks, continuing the noble path of dedication within the educational sector and for their beloved island commune.

In Thanh An Commune, alongside the emergency canoe voyages, there exist the journeys of motorized composite boats carrying the educational aspirations of countless student generations. Every early morning, 28-year-old Vo Thi Kim Hieu, a dedicated teacher at Thanh An Kindergarten, departs the pier, braving the tumultuous waves on a small boat to reach Thieng Lieng Hamlet for her classes.

Thieng Lieng is another diminutive island section belonging to the commune, requiring an arduous 20-minute maritime commute. While her family resides in Thanh An Commune, teaching in a remote hamlet means she can’t stay at the official residence, compelling her to commute daily. The daily travel expenses are considerable, yet she persistently manages them independently.

Ms. Hieu confided that every single voyage presents a distinct tribulation; some days feature surging tides, others bring fierce winds, and the weather is frequently erratic. However, the profound motivation sustaining her determination in this strenuous effort is the expectant, hopeful eyes of the local children, who, as she articulately noted, still endure numerous disadvantages.

“If I don’t exert my utmost effort, these children might tragically lose the precious opportunity to attend school. Consequently, their childhoods would merely revolve around the harsh salt fields and fishing vessels,” Ms. Hieu shared passionately. Throughout her many years of dedicated instruction, what resonates most deeply isn’t the formidable hardships, but the profound affection and genuine appreciation bestowed upon her by the students and parents.

Sometimes it manifests as a humble wildflower picked by the roadside, a small piece of candy carefully saved, or a heartfelt gift of homegrown vegetables and a bag of fruit. Those seemingly minuscule gestures miraculously transform into an immense driving force, empowering her to commit long-term to the classroom on this remote island.

As a deeply committed Party member, Ms. Hieu acutely recognizes that her profound responsibility extends beyond mere instruction; it encompasses leading by exemplary action, willingly undertaking assignments in tremendously difficult areas, and radiating that positive spirit to her colleagues as well as the island’s populace. Amidst conditions still troubled with severe limits, her unwavering dedication becomes exponentially more potent.

Today, Thanh An Commune continues to grapple with numerous difficulties, yet it concurrently stands on the precipice of remarkable new opportunities as it pivots towards developing the marine economy and eco-tourism to fundamentally uplift the residents’ livelihoods.

Nevertheless, for those transformative changes to materialize, it remains utterly imperative to have devoted individuals willing to stay and fiercely anchor the island, just like Mr. Ut Thong and Ms. Kim Hieu. As a local commune leader once earnestly confided, human capital is the ultimate strength; every single citizen and every devoted Party member constitutes the most formidable power to collaboratively assist the authorities in constructing a progressively prosperous and profoundly sustainable island commune.

By Cam Tuyet, Cam Nuong – Translated by Thanh Tam