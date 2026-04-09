Ho Chi Minh City job programs connect nearly 62,000 workers in Q1

Some 60 job exchange sessions in the first quarter of 2026 were held in Ho Chi Minh City to help secure employment for 61,894 people, while also advancing international labor opportunities and processing over 33,000 unemployment benefit applications.

During a press conference on the afternoon of April 9, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs and relevant agencies provided an expansive update on the city's socio-economic status, focusing on labor market stabilization and a massive long-term industrial roadmap.

The briefing is co-hosted by Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports.

The briefing was co-hosted by Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports.

Officials noted that local and national media have recently maintained high engagement with the activities of the city's National Assembly delegation during the first session of the 16th National Assembly. Public interest has also surged regarding initiatives to encourage public transit use and the city's ambitious goal to provide free health screenings for all residents at least once a year.

Employment and social support milestones

Data from the Department of Home Affairs indicates a proactive start to 2026. The city organized 60 job exchange sessions in the first quarter, including 46 hybrid (in-person and online) events and 14 specialized consulting sessions tailored for demobilizing soldiers, youth, and individuals in drug rehabilitation. These efforts successfully connected 61,894 people with employment opportunities and facilitated international labor export programs.

Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, speaks at the brief this afternoon

On the welfare front, the department processed 33,199 unemployment insurance claims during the same period. This resulted in 32,165 approvals for unemployment benefits and over 1,000 decisions to provide vocational training support for workers currently receiving benefits, ensuring a safety net during career transitions.

Strategic roadmap for industrial zones

Addressing the city's spatial development, Head Le Khac Huan of the Planning Management Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), detailed a significant expansion following administrative consolidation.

The master plan now identifies 105 export processing and industrial zones (EPZs and IZs) covering a total area of over 50,288 hectares. Currently, 3 EPZs and 55 IZs are operational, spanning 22,410 hectares with an average occupancy rate of 80 percent. An additional 8 IZs and 5 expanded zones have been formally established but are not yet operational.

Job seekers at employment exchange sessions

The city has established a definitive schedule for subdivision planning to manage this industrial growth effectively. The roadmap dictates that subdivision planning will continue for 8 industrial zones in 2026, followed by 10 zones in 2027 and 4 zones in 2028. Planning for the remaining 9 industrial zones is slated to commence after 2028, ensuring a structured approach to the city’s evolving industrial landscape and land-use requirements.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan