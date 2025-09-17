Universal healthcare on the horizon for Vietnam

Vietnamese citizens will have free basic hospital care by 2030, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan announced yesterday, outlining a new policy aimed at making essential healthcare accessible to everyone.

The initiative, part of the Politburo's Resolution 72, will tie free medical services directly to universal health insurance coverage, a move described by the minister as a ‘highly humanitarian policy’.

The new policy will be rolled out in phases and is being developed on the foundation of the country's existing health insurance system. The State and the Health Insurance Fund will cover essential, basic medical expenses, while patients will still be responsible for a portion of the costs for more advanced or elective services. This co-payment model is designed to promote responsible use of healthcare resources.

Minister Dao Hong Lan stressed that the policy’s success hinges on everyone participating in health insurance to create a system where risks are shared. The wealthy will support the poor, and the healthy will support the sick, ensuring that no one faces financial ruin when they become ill.

The plan will begin to take shape in 2026, with all citizens gaining access to at least one free annual health check-up or screening. Electronic health records will also be established, tracking disease management from birth to old age.

By 2030, citizens will be exempt from basic medical examination and treatment costs covered by health insurance. The State budget and the Health Insurance Fund will also cover specific preventive services, management of chronic diseases, and annual check-ups.

This new policy doesn't aim for completely free healthcare, but rather a system that minimizes out-of-pocket costs, expands health insurance coverage, and reduces preventable deaths from late disease detection. The ultimate goal is to build an equitable, effective, and sustainable healthcare system that leaves no one behind.

Minister Dao Hong Lan also highlighted a strategic shift from a focus on ‘treatment’ to ‘prevention’ with preventive medicine and primary healthcare serving as the foundation of the new system. The Ministry of Health will prioritize resources, facilities, and financial mechanisms to support this change.

