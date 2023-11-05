Unique travel experience with sunny, windy land

|
There are many pet coffee shops associated with music performances in the Ham Tien-Mui Ne tourist area in Phan Thiet City.
Taking these advantages, tourist businesses launched many unique nature-based tourism products featuring typical characteristics of the sandy and windy land that have attracted many domestic and foreign travelers.
|Miniature Mongolian village at Mian Farm in Bac Binh District’s Hoa Thang Commune
|An outdoor music performance on the beach in the Ham Tien – Mui Ne tourist area attracts many young people.
|Tourists visit a fruit garden in Ham Thuan District.
|Visitors take a day as a fisherman and get numerous awesome experiences with fishing tours on Phu Quy Island.
|Water sports tourism has attracted many visitors.
|Stop and Run - Phan Thiet marathon is annually held contributing to the sports tourism development of the province.
|Driving offroad on the sand dunes
|Off-road vehicles crossing sand dunes