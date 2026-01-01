Central localities welcome first New Year international flights and visitors

Provinces and cities across the Central region welcomed numerous international visitors on the morning of January 1.

On January 1 morning, the Da Nang City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism organized welcoming ceremonies for the first visitors of the year through airports such as Da Nang, Chu Lai and Hoi An.

At the domestic arrivals terminal of Da Nang International Airport, Vietnam Airlines flight VN157 from Hanoi carried 182 passengers to Da Nang. Upon landing, visitors were pleasantly surprised to receive fresh bouquets of flowers and souvenirs as New Year wishes for good luck and well-being and to enjoy art performances celebrating the New Year.

Additionally, the first three lucky passengers were presented with round-trip domestic air tickets.

Visitors experienced the “360° Welcome Da Nang” photo booth with instant prints and enjoyed a warm cup of coffee, marking the start of their journey to explore the city.

The first passengers to Da Nang through airport.

At the international arrivals terminal of Da Nang International Airport, the Da Nang City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism also welcomed a flight from Manila, the Philippines operated by Cebu Pacific Air, carrying 180 passengers.

During the same morning, the city’s tourism sector received seven more international flights from Incheon, Busan (the Republic of Korea); Bangkok (Thailand); Taipei, Hong Kong (China); Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Singapore, carrying approximately 1,200 visitors.

Art performances, instant photo-taking and tourism publications were offered throughout the morning, adding to the festive atmosphere on the first day of 2026.

At Chu Lai Airport, the Da Nang City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism welcomed passengers on two early-year flights VJ1370 from Ho Chi Minh City and VN1641 from Hanoi. Three lucky passengers on flight VN1641 were presented with round-trip domestic tickets from Vietnam Airlines, along with local specialty gifts and vouchers for tourism services in Da Nang.

Visitors experience instant photo-taking at the international arrivals terminal of Da Nang International Airport.

At the same time, the Chua Cau (Bridge Pagoda) in Hoi An welcomed the first group of visitors touring the ancient town in 2026. Following the greeting ritual, visitors enjoyed traditional art performances, cultural exchanges, and received flowers and souvenirs before visiting key heritage sites.

In 2026, Da Nang City aims to serve 19.1 million visitors, an increase of 10.5 percent compared to 2025. Revenue from accommodation, food services and travel is expected to reach nearly VND70 trillion (US$2.7 billion), up more than 15 percent.

An art performance welcomes international visitors to Da Nang City.

Da Nang City welcomes its first visitors, conveying a message of friendliness and hospitality.

According to Mr. Tan Van Vuong, Deputy Director of the Da Nang City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the tourism sector will step up promotion and marketing efforts in the coming period, focusing on domestic markets with direct flights and key international markets such as China, India, Indonesia, Australia, the Middle East, the CIS and Russia. At the same time, the city will develop distinctive tourism products, green tourism, community-based tourism and agricultural tourism to enhance visitor experiences.

Visitors enjoy a cup of coffee and check in at a Da Nang-themed corner.

In Hue City, Vietnam Airlines flight VN1541 from Hanoi landed safely at Phu Bai International Airport at 7 a.m. on January 1, bringing more than 180 passengers to Hue. The first passengers, along with the flight’s captain and chief flight attendant, were warmly welcomed by city leaders, who presented them with flowers and souvenirs to extend New Year greetings.

Flight VN1541 from Hanoi carried 180 of the first visitors to Hue on January 1.

Notably, two lucky passengers on the flight received round-trip domestic air tickets along with souvenirs from the Hue City Department of Tourism. Other passengers also received souvenirs, enjoyed lively lion dance performances, and received warm New Year wishes, creating a friendly and welcoming atmosphere imbued with Hue’s cultural identity.

Hue City leaders greet the first air arrivals to the city.

Hue City ceremonially welcomes first visitors of the year.

In Gia Lai Province, Phu Cat Airport welcomed several flights carrying the year’s first visitors. On the same morning, the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism organized a ceremony to welcome the first group of visitors on Vietnam Airlines flight VN1392 from Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing 185 passengers to Gia Lai for early-year travel.

At the welcoming ceremony, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thi Kim Chung presented flowers to greet the first visitors.

Gia Lai Province welcomed its first visitors on the morning of January 1.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the province welcomed approximately 12.4 million visitors in 2025, with estimated tourism revenue of VND29 trillion (US$1.1 billion). In 2026, the province targets 15 million visitors and revenue of around VND35 trillion (US$1.3 billion).

To achieve these goals, Gia Lai is comprehensively restructuring its tourism sector toward a more dynamic, modern and civilized direction. The year 2026 is expected to be a breakthrough year for the province’s tourism.

Gia Lai Province welcomes its first visitors of the year.

Gia Lai will leverage the advantages of integrating two distinctive ecological and cultural regions from the South Central Coast to the Central Highlands, while introducing numerous new tourism products to create a strong impression among domestic and international visitors.

Related News Ho Chi Minh City welcomes first international visitors of 2026

By Xuan Quynh, Van Thang, Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong