Unease over fallen trees during rainy season

In recent days, Ho Chi Minh City has experienced continuous rain in the late afternoon or early morning. Heavy rain and thunderstorms have caused many trees in the area to fall or break, leading to concerns about safety while traveling.

Scene of the accident caused by a broken branch on Ngo Gia Tu Street (District 10, Ho Chi Minh City) on July 14

Apprehensive when going out

On the afternoon of July 14, heavy rain and strong winds caused a tree to fall in the park at the corner of Han Thuyen and Nam Ky Khoi Nghia streets in District 1. On the same day, residents in District 10, HCMC were stunned to see a tree at the corner of Ngo Gia Tu and Ba Hat streets suddenly break and fall onto a passing seven-seat car.

Le Thi Hoa, who witnessed the incident, recounted, “Around 4 p.m., while cleaning the house, I heard a loud noise outside. When I stepped out, I saw a large tree branch had fallen on a car with people, including adults and children, inside. Fortunately, no one was injured. Since then, I have been anxiously looking up at trees whenever I go out.”

Meanwhile, Nguyen Quynh Anh, a resident of An Khanh Ward, Thu Duc City, shared that her company is located in District 3. Her daily commute takes her through streets lined with large, tall trees, such as Le Duan, Pham Ngoc Thach, and Vo Van Tan. Recently, the frequent occurrence of fallen trees due to rain and strong winds has made her feel anxious and uneasy whenever she goes out.

According to Associate Professor-Doctor Phung Chi Sy, Vice President of the Vietnam Association for Nature and Environment Protection, the causes of fallen trees and broken branches may include the use of inappropriate tree species in urban areas, as many trees have fibrous roots instead of taproots. Additionally, tree pruning and caring are not performed regularly, and urban flooding during the rainy season can weaken the soil and make trees more susceptible to uprooting. Another factor is the harmful practices by residents, such as using trees for decorative lighting, hanging advertisements, driving nails or sharp objects into them, or concreting around tree planting holes.

"Besides regular inspection, care, and maintenance, authorities need to raise public awareness about not tampering aggressively with trees, as this can impact the trees' longevity and pose safety risks to both themselves and others," emphasized Associate Professor - Dr. Phung Chi Sy.

Raising responsibility

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Quynh Anh, Deputy Director of HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company, stated that the company is one of the contractors responsible for the maintenance and care of trees along streets in Districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, Binh Thanh, Binh Tan, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, and the districts of Binh Chanh and Nha Be, as well as several parks including Tao Dan, Le Van Tam, Gia Dinh, 23 Thang 9 (September 23), and 30 Thang 4 (April 30).

In addition to this company, other contractors and public utility companies from various districts are also involved in caring for the city’s trees. Annually, HCMC Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company regularly performs maintenance and care tasks and conducts daily patrols, especially in high-traffic areas, to promptly identify and address any issues with the trees.

Employees of Ho Chi Minh City Green Park One Member Limited Liability Company prune trees on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City on July 17.

“If a tree-related incident occurs, the company will deploy a team promptly to address the issue, ensuring traffic safety and protecting the property of organizations and individuals. If the incident impacts people, the company will coordinate with relevant units to transport victims to a medical facility for emergency care. For damages to people's health and property, the company will provide appropriate support based on the specific circumstances,” Mrs. Nguyen Thi Quynh Anh shared.

According to statistics from the HCMC Department of Construction, in 2022, there were 342 fallen trees and 438 broken branches. In 2023, these numbers increased to 561 trees (up by 219 from 2022) and 670 branches (up by 232 from 2022).

Mr. Do Anh Khang, Vice Chairman of Thu Duc City (HCMC), stated that before the rainy season, city departments and agencies have proactively planned to prune and inspect trees that do not meet safety standards following regulations. The current concern is managing temporary trees, such as those in residential areas and project sites that have not yet been handed over or budgeted for maintenance. These trees often receive inadequate care and are more prone to falling during rain or storms.

The government has allocated funds for the maintenance and management of these temporary trees. Thu Duc City is actively implementing these regulations and is in the process of assessing the number and condition of these trees. Additionally, the city is assigning neighborhood groups to oversee these trees. Residents are encouraged to report any potential risks to local authorities for timely intervention.

According to the Technical Infrastructure Management Center of the HCMC Department of Construction, in response to extreme weather conditions during the rainy season that may pose safety risks to residents, the center has directed the maintenance and care of trees and has implemented measures to alert the public. The center also requires units to inform and advise residents to avoid recreational and other activities in areas with large trees during thunderstorms and heavy rain.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Thuy Doan