UN Tourism opens calls for Best Tourism Villages 2024

The UN Tourism is calling on its member states, including Vietnam, to submit up to eight candidate villages to nominate for the "Best Tourism Villages” awards 2024.

A bird view of Tan Hoa village, one of the Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism in 2023 (Photo: VNA)

The “Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism” initiative recognizes outstanding examples of rural tourism destinations with cultural and natural assets that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products, and lifestyle and have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Selection is based on an evaluation of their resources and initiatives in nine areas covering the three pillars of sustainable development.

Applications are open until 24 April 2024, with the selected villages announced in the third quarter of the year.

Last year, Tan Hoa village in Tan Hoa commune, Minh Hoa district of the central province of Quang Binh, was honored as one of the Best Tourism Villages.

The village is 130km from Dong Hoi City of Quang Binh and 70km from Phong Nha tourist center. It is situated in the vicinity of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, benefiting from unique natural conditions and a rustic charm. The village has been recognized by the provincial People’s Committee as an ecological and cave tourism area within the Tu Lan cave system. Surrounded by primary forests, limestone mountains, and the tranquil Rao Nan River, Tan Hoa village exhibits a simple and enduring beauty that leaves a lasting impression on visitors.

It is a pioneering tourism business model that promotes collaboration between enterprises and the local community, aiming for mutual benefits. Oxalis Adventure, as its partner, has implemented a clear and comprehensive business strategy based on three fundamental principles of safety, conservation, and involvement of the local people.

In 2022, the Thai Hai Reserve Area of Ecological Houses-on-Stilts Village in the northern province of Thai Nguyen was the only one in Southeast Asia to win the title.

The “Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism” initiative, introduced in 2021, seeks to transform tourism into a catalyst for rural prosperity and wellbeing. The initiative takes a dual-pronged approach: valuing and preserving rural villages, their landscapes, cultural diversity, and knowledge systems, and advancing innovative strategies aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Currently, the UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages Network brings together 186 members globally, comprising 129 recognized as Best Tourism Villages and 57 villages taking part in the Upgrade Programme. Together, they represent 55 countries.

