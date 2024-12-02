University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMP) in Ho Chi Minh City has reinforced its position as a leader in healthcare with a notable achievement, a 4-star global rating from Statista and Newsweek magazine, the hospital announced today.

UMP achieves prestigious 4-Star Global Rating from Statista and Newsweek

Achieving a 4-star certification from the Global Hospital Rating System proves the hospitals’ collaborative and endless efforts in providing high-quality, safe, and patient-centered medical services in accordance with international standards.

The rating is based on rigorous international standards, including healthcare service quality, response times, patient safety, innovation in health information technology, patient satisfaction, and the hospital’s reputation as an employer of choice.

The patient experience and safety criteria alone are rated 5 stars. This is a testament to the hospital's strong commitment to continuous improvement and development, aiming to bring the best experience to patients and create a professional working environment for the medical team.

By Thanh Son – Translated By Anh Quan