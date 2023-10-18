UMB accepts billiards player Tran Quyet Chien's participation in World Cup

The World Billiards Federation (UMB) has accepted Tran Quyet Chien's participation in the World Cup, ensuring that his international competition is not affected after his withdrawal from Chinese tournament in protest of cow-tongue map.

The World Billiards Federation (UMB) recently announced that they would not impose any penalties on the Vietnamese billiards player Tran Quyet Chien in international tournaments after he withdrew from the billiards event commemorating the establishment of the Chinese Carom Billiards Federation on September 23 in protest of a Chinese television channel incorporating the image of China’s nine-dash line map into their live broadcast. Moreover, the actions of Vietnam's top-ranked carom billiards player received solidarity and support from the global carom billiards community.

As the UMB is not causing any difficulties for Tran Quyet Chien, who is currently ranked 5th in the world, he is still listed among the 14 seeded players for the Veghel World Cup 3-Cushion 2023 tournament taking place in the Netherlands from October 22 to 28. Therefore, UMB has accepted Tran Quyet Chien's participation in the World Cup, ensuring that his international competition is not affected.