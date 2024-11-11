Typhoon Yinxing weakens as it moves southwest

Typhoon Yinxing has weakened, with wind speeds reducing to level 9, gusting to level 11.

Storm Yinxing's movement direction updated at 4 a.m. on Monday, November 11. The eye of the storm was about 17.5 degrees North latitude; 111.8 degrees East Longitude, in the northern waters of ​​Hoang Sa Archipelago. (photo: VNA)

Typhoon Yinxing has weakened, with wind speeds reducing to level 9, gusting to level 11, and moving southwest at a speed of 10-15 km per hour early Monday morning (November 11), according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

At 1 a.m. on Monday, the storm's center was positioned approximately at 17.9 degrees North latitude and 112.1 degrees East longitude, in the western sea area of the northern East Sea, about 130 km north of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands.

The strongest winds near the storm's center reached level 9 (75-88 kmph), gusting to level 11, moving southwest at 10-15 kmph.

By 1 a.m. on Tuesday (November 12), the storm's center is forecasted to be located at about 15.3 degrees North latitude and 109.8 degrees East longitude, in the sea area between Quang Nam and Binh Dinh provinces. The strongest winds near the storm’s center are expected to decrease to level 7, gusting to level 9, moving southwest at around 15 kmph, weakening into a tropical depression.

The hazardous area is expected to range from 14.5 degrees to 19.5 degrees North latitude and from 108.5 degrees to 113.5 degrees East longitude. This includes the western sea area of the northern East Sea (including the Hoang Sa Islands) and the offshore area from Thua Thien-Hue to Binh Dinh provinces, classified as disaster risk level 3.

Over the next two days, the storm is predicted to approach the area from Gia Lai to Binh Dinh provinces, with the strongest winds around 15 kmph, gradually weakening into a low-pressure zone.

Vessels operating in the aforementioned hazardous areas are likely to encounter thunderstorms, squalls, strong winds, and large waves.

In relation to the developments of typhoon TORAJI near the East Sea, early Monday morning, the typhoon moved west-northwest at a speed of approximately 20 kmph.

The eye of the typhoon was located in the eastern sea area of Luzon Island, the Philippines.

Vietnamnews