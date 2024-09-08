Typhoon Yagi pelts flooding, severe loss

Typhoon Yagi hit Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City and surrounding localities, damaging homes and infrastructure, killing 14 people and others injured.

Heavy rains and wind cover many areas in Yen Bai, Son La, Hoa Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces, causing landslides after typhoon Yagi.

As reported by the Yen Bai Provincial Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue, the heavy rain from typhoon Yagi has caused significant damage to houses, crops, livestock and transportation infrastructure in the locality.

Typhoon Yagi causes severe flooding in Yen Bai Province.

As of September 8 morning, 174 houses have been damaged. Numerous people and their properties have been forced to flee their homes to ensure safety.

Additionally, the hurricane-forced winds dumped severe damages to over 181 hectares of crops, including 143 hectares of paddy fields, 26.76 hectares of maize and vegetables and 12 hectares of forestry.

Over 100 cattle and poultry have been killed or swept away due to flooding.

A landslide occurred in Van Yen District, Yen Bai Province with an estimated 2,000 cubic meters of fallen soil and rock and nine affected homes but fortunately, no one was injured.

The flooded parts of An Chau Town, Son Dong District, Bac Giang Province on September afternoon.

Bac Giang Province reported that one person is still missing due to being swept away by floodwaters and four people are injured.

More than 1,257 houses’ roofs were blown off and one house was collapsed by typhoon-forced winds. Bac Giang Province evacuated urgently 458 households to safer places.

In response to the ongoing torrential rain in the Northern region, at 2 p.m. on September 8, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development ordered the opening of the second sluice gate at Hoa Binh Hydroelectric Reservoir and one sluice gate at Tuyen Quang Hydroelectric Reservoir to alleviate water pressure and ensure the safety of the hydropower system.

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, water levels in the Thao River (Yen Bai), Luc Nam River (Bac Giang), Hoang Long River (Ninh Binh), Buoi River and Ma River (Thanh Hoa) are rising rapidly.

It is forecasted that from now until September 10, one more flood wave will begin hitting other rivers in the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province.

On September 8 afternoon, rain and wind remained in the capital city of Hanoi.

The weather situation in Hanoi and the Northern region remains complicated, with a high risk of flooding in the provinces of Yen Bai, Bac Giang, Hoa Binh and Ninh Binh.

