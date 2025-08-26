Typhoon Kajiki kills 3, injures 13 after battering Vietnam

As of the morning of August 26, the storm-triggered persistent torrential rainfall had resulted in three fatalities in Ninh Binh, Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces and 13 injuries across Phu Tho, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces.

The numbers were taken from the preliminary reports by local authorities affected by typhoon No.5 (Kajiki).

The Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention, the standing office for disaster response under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, this morning held an emergency working session to assess the damage caused by typhoon No. 5.

This morning in Hanoi, several areas were submerged, causing severe traffic disruptions.

The Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention reported widespread destruction to homes, with eight houses collapsed, more than 6,800 roofs torn off, and over 3,000 homes flooded.

In Thanh Hoa Province, torrential rain caused severe flooding that isolated 27 villages across Xuan Chinh, Van Xuan and Tan Thanh communes, while the coastal dyke system also sustained damage.

A 25-meter stretch of the Chu River dike eroded, a sluice gate on the Hoi Thong coastal dyke in Ha Tinh became jammed, and approximately 200 meters of coastal erosion was reported in Dan Hai Commune.

Strong winds brought down the wall of a house in Ly Thuong Kiet Ward, Ninh Binh Province, on the night of August 25.



At least 31,000 hectares of rice, 2,700 hectares of crops and 2,200 hectares of fruit orchards have been submerged. Nearly 20,000 trees were uprooted, and about 160 hectares of aquaculture ponds were inundated and overflowed.

Severe weather has crippled transportation in several provinces, with four flooded areas in Nghe An, one in Ha Tinh, six rural road landslides, and numerous submerged crossings reported.

Satellite imagery at 11 a.m. on August 26 shows large humid cloud formations over Northern Vietnam.

Typhoon No.5 forced the closure of Dong Hoi and Tho Xuan airports, disrupting flight operations with 30 flight diversions and 35 cancellations.

More than 1.6 million customers lost power as the typhoon swept through, with the worst impacts reported in Nghe An, Thanh Hoa and Ha Tinh provinces. Power companies reported that 750 utility poles had been damaged or knocked down by storm-force winds.

Local authorities are focusing on initial recovery efforts, assessing additional damage and implementing further response measures.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong