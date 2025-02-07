Two sections of Ben Luc- Long Thanh Expressway open to traffic

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) temporarily opened two sections of the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway to traffic on the morning of February 7.

Delegates cut the ribbon to open to traffic two sections of the Long Thanh - Ben Luc Expressway. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Specifically, the section between the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong interchange and the National Highway 1A interchange through Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City has a total length of 3.4 kilometers. The second section from the Phuoc An interchange to the National Highway 51 interchange through Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province has a total length of seven kilometers. Currently, fee collection on the two sections has not been applied.

The section through Dong Nai Province allows hourly speeds from 60 kilometers to 100 kilometers. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

According to temporary operational regulations, the speed limit for the Ben Luc – Ho Chi Minh City section is between 40 kilometers and 60 kilometers per hour, while the section through Dong Nai Province allows hourly speeds from 60 kilometers to 100 kilometers.

Currently, fee collection on the two sections has not been applied. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

According to VEC, the early operation of these two sections aims to alleviate congestion at the gateway to Ho Chi Minh City, particularly at the connection point between the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway and National Highway No.1, helping reduce traffic flow on National Highway 51 heading to Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

Additionally, the newly operated sections will contribute to shortening travel time between Long An, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

The Ben Luc- Long Thanh Expressway has a total length of 57.1 kilometers, connecting Long An, Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai. It began construction in 2014 and is expected to be completed by 2026.

The Ben Luc- Long Thanh Expressway will help reduce traffic congestion on National Highway 1 and National Highway 51. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Once completed in 2026, the expressway will be likely to boost the socio-economic development of the Southern Key Economic Zone, attract investment and promote tourism in Ho Chi Minh City, Long An and Dong Nai.

Additionally, the Ben Luc- Long Thanh Expressway will help reduce traffic congestion on National Highway 1 and National Highway 51, shorten cargo transportation time and enhance the investment efficiency of industrial zones.

Attending and delivering his speech at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises Nguyen Ngoc Canh emphasized that the Ben Luc- Long Thanh Expressway Construction and Investment project is a key national infrastructure work across the North-South expressway axis, invested by Vietnam Expressway Corporation.

The entire Ben Luc- Long Thanh Expressway project will be completed by 2026. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The temporary opening of these sections holds significant importance in addressing regulatory and policy obstacles, accelerating project progress and creating the premise to complete the entire project.

It is expected that 2025 will be a prosperous year for VEC, especially following the consideration of increasing its charter capital to nearly VND40 trillion (US$1.6 billion).

The Vice Chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises called on VEC to uphold the working spirit and organize three rotating shifts per day with four teams; overcome all challenges to ensure the project's completion by 2026.

Once completed, the Ben Luc- Long Thanh Expressway will become a strategic transportation artery for the Southern region, driving economic development, easing congestion and enhancing interregional connectivity.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong