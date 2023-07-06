Ben Luc – Long Thanh expressway project accelerated

The Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) accelerated the preparedness progress to restart the Ben Luc – Long Thanh expressway project after a period of stagnancy due to capital difficulties.

Right after the Vietnamese Prime Minister approved the investment policy adjustment for the project, the VEC is promptly completing the project’s adjustment dossiers to submit them to the Ministry of Transport following the opinions and recommendations from relevant ministries and sectors.

Besides, the VEC is adjusting contract terms for bidding packages, paying attention to the implementation progress of each package and re-inviting bids in case of necessity.

The Ben Luc – Long Thanh expressway project has four out of 11 bidding packages basically completed, four out of 11 ones terminated and three out of 11 ones under construction.

Particularly, as for the West section of the project, five bidding packages have reached 84 percent of the total volume. Of which, the bidding packages A2-1 and A3 were basically finished; the bidding packages A2-2 and A4 were terminated in the contract.

The VEC and consultant units have issued the dossiers to invite bids for package A1; completed the dossiers for bid inviation to submit to the Ministry of Transport to select contractors for bidding packages A2-2 and A4.

As for the section sponsored by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the work volume has reached 85 percent.

Bidding package J2 has been completed and bidding package J1 has been re-kicked off since July 2023.

Regarding bidding package J3 with the contract terminated, the VEC is actively working with JICA to come to an agreement of inviting bids for the rest project items and submit them to the Ministry of Transport for choosing contractors.

Besides, the VEC is continuing to work with contractors to negotiate and handle the rest procedures in accordance with contract regulations and current law.

Regarding the East section of this expressway, the work volume has gained some 62 percent. Of which, bidding package A5 has been completed and is ready to come into operation; meanwhile, bidding package A7 has reached 71 percent and bidding package A6 has just gained only 34 percent of the works with contract terminated.

In order to complete the rest work, the VEC has invited bids, signed the contract, adjusted the work progress and extended implementation terms.

Previously, on July 3, the Prime Minister approved the investment policy adjustment for the Ben Luc – Long Thanh expressway project with an investment capital reduction of VND1,240 billion (US$52.4 million) to over VND30,000 billion (US$1.3 billion).

Of which, loan capital from Asia Development Bank (ADB) was VND8 trillion (US$338 million), a reduction of VND5,580 billion (US$236 million); loan capital from JICA was VND10,580 billion (US$447 million), reducing VND1,380 billion (US$58.3 million); counterpart capital of VND3,870 billion (US$164 million) with a deduction of VND1,810 billion (US$77 million) and capital arranged by VEC of VND7,540 billion (US$319 million).

In addition, the Prime Minister also issued a decision of extending the project implementation by September 30 of 2025.