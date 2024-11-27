Extension proposed for Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway completion

The MoT has proposed extending the completion deadline for the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway project to Sep 30, 2026, due to unforeseen issues with the contractor responsible for the remaining work on the Phuoc Khanh Bridge.

The Ministry of Transport has proposed extending the completion deadline for the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway project to September 30, 2026, due to unforeseen issues with the contractor responsible for the remaining work on the Phuoc Khanh Bridge (package J3-1), the project’s final bottleneck.

According to the Ministry, the Japanese contractor for package J3, which includes the Phuoc Khanh Bridge and its approach roads, has withdrawn from the project. Additionally, JICA has decided not to finance the remaining portion of package J3-1. Consequently, Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) must secure its own funding to complete the project.

In response to VEC’s request, the Ministry of Transport has submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister to adjust the investment policy, focusing on two key changes: restructuring funding sources and extending the project timeline.

Due to the prolonged process of amending the investment policy, the adjustments are expected to be finalized by February 2025. This would enable negotiations and contract signing with a new contractor, allowing construction on package J3-1 to commence in March 2025.

VEC estimates that building the Phuoc Khanh Bridge, a major cable-stayed bridge with Vietnam’s highest vertical clearance (55 meters), will be challenging. Construction will take at least 13 months, but VEC has proposed extending the overall project timeline by five months, until September 30, 2026, to account for unforeseen difficulties.

The Ministry also reported that other sections of the project are progressing as planned. The western segment (Km0+700 to Km21+739.5), funded by an ADB loan and VEC’s capital, is expected to open to traffic by April 30, 2025. The central segment (Km21+739.5 to Km32+450) is projected for completion by September 30, 2025.

The eastern segment (Km32+450 to Km57+700), also financed through an ADB loan and VEC’s capital, is scheduled to open by April 30, 2025. Meanwhile, the newly added interchange connecting National Highway 51 and the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway is set for completion in April 2026.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan