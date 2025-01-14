Traffic flow details for upcoming Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway operation

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has announced the traffic organization plan for two sections of the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway project. Temporary operation is expected before the Lunar New Year peak season.

The starting section (from Trung Luong Intersection to National Highway 1A Intersection): Vehicles are allowed to travel on the main route at a maximum speed of 60km/h, 50km/h within the roundabout area, and 50km/h on the access roads.

Intersection No. 1 (connecting with the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway):

Vehicles traveling on the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway (both directions) to Intersection No. 1 will turn onto the ramps to enter the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway via the connecting road passing through the toll station to the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway to go to National Highway 1A.

Vehicles on the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway (from National Highway 1A - Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway) will move through the connecting section to enter the branches of the intersection to the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway to go to the western provinces or to Ho Chi Minh City.

Intersection No. 2 (connecting with National Highway 1)

Vehicles traveling on National Highway 1A from Nguyen Van Linh Street to Long An Province will turn right at the intersection onto the ramp to the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway to go to the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway.

Vehicles traveling on National Highway 1A from Long An to the intersection will move along the roundabout, turn left to enter the ramp to the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway to go to the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway.

Vehicles traveling on the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway (from the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway to National Highway 1A) will turn right off the expressway at the exit ramp, then turn left to enter National Highway 1A to Long An Province or enter the roundabout of the intersection to go to Nguyen Van Linh Street (Ho Chi Minh City) on National Highway 1A.

Vehicles traveling on National Highway 1A travel in both directions through the project's roundabout.

The ending section (from Phuoc An Intersection to National Highway 51 Intersection): the maximum and minimum operating speeds on the main route is 100km/h and 60km/h respectively; within the roundabout intersection area, not more than 40km/h; for access roads and other branches, not more than 50km/h.

Intersection between the project and the road to Phuoc An Port:

Vehicles traveling from Phuoc An Port to the intersection will turn right onto the ramp to the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway to go to National Highway 51;

Vehicles from Nhon Trach District to the intersection will move along the roundabout, turn left to enter the ramp to the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway to go to National Highway 51.

Vehicles on the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway (from National Highway 51 to Phuoc An Port) will turn right off the expressway at the exit ramp, turn left to enter the roundabout to go to Phuoc An Port or turn right to go to Nhon Trach district (on Truong Chinh Street).

Vehicles traveling in both directions on the road from Phuoc An Port to Nhon Trach district will move through the roundabout at the Phuoc An intersection.

Intersection between the project and National Highway 51 to Vung Tau Province:

Vehicles on National Highway 51 (from Bien Hoa City to Vung Tau Province) to the intersection can turn right onto the access road to the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway to go to Phuoc An Port, Nhon Trach District (Dong Nai Province) or to HCMC.

Vehicles on National Highway 51 (from Vung Tau Province to Bien Hoa City) to the intersection will follow the roundabout, turn left onto the access road to enter the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway to go to Phuoc An Port, Nhon Trach District (Dong Nai) or to HCMC.

Vehicles on the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway (from Phuoc An Port to National Highway 51) will turn right off the expressway on the access road and continue to turn right to enter National Highway 51 to go to Vung Tau Province or turn left to enter the roundabout to go to Bien Hoa City (on National Highway 51).

Vehicles traveling in both directions on the road on National Highway 51 (Bien Hoa - Vung Tau) move through the roundabout at the National Highway 51 intersection.

VEC said that when vehicles traveling on the route encounter an incident or detect an unusual event, they are requested to contact the hotline staff via the HOTLINE number 1900.969.607 (24/7) for timely information reception and processing.

In the initial phase of temporary operation, VEC has not implemented road tolls. The time of toll collection will be announced by VEC after meeting the conditions according to regulations.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thanh Tam