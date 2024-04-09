National

Ben Luc - Long Thanh expressway to be built in 1st quarter of 2025

The Ministry of Transport has required the investor of Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project - Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) to direct contractors to speed up the progress and complete the project's construction in the first quarter of 2025.

Illustrative photo

VEC must complete contractor selection to build the entire western section of the expressway. Currently, several construction bidding packages of this project are behind schedule, the ministry required.

According to the ministry, the project consists of 11 construction packages, including some packages behind schedule by 7.77-70 percent.

Notably, bidding package J3 to build section 2 on the eastern Ben Luc- Long Thanh expressway project using funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency - JICA has found no contractors after biding invitation organization.

The Ministry of Transport has requested Vietnam Expressway Corporation to direct contractors to mobilize human resources, machinery and equipment to accelerate the construction progress of the eastern section packages to open it to traffic in the third quarter of 2024 and complete all related items in the fourth quarter of 2024.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong

